Eagle Point Solar recently hired Christy Biggin as its human resources/payroll coordinator. She will be focused on recruiting, payroll, benefits and employee relations. She has more than 15 years of human resources experience and has a bachelor’s degree in business administration from University of Dubuque.
McCullough Creative recently hired Kyle Regan as a production artist. He will aid in the development, fabrication and installation of custom products for museum exhibits, displays and corporate environments. He is a graduate of the Milwaukee (Wis.) Institute of Art & Design in 2009.
Heartland Financial USA Inc. announced the following:
New hires: Terra Brown, customer care representative; Zachary Meyer, customer care representative; and Christine Poll, middleware developer.
Promotions: Katie Hyet, private client services compliance officer; and James Wacker, accounting research and reconciliation specialist.
IIW recently was awarded the Premier Award for Client Satisfaction by PSMJ, a leading authority on the effective management of architecture, engineering and construction firms. The award honors architecture and engineering firms based on client experience. IIW was one of 23 firms to receive the award, including those earning honorable mention.