An interactive family show is coming early next year to Dubuque.

Dinosaur World Live will be performed Feb. 15 at Five Flags Theater, the venue announced Monday.

The show uses puppetry to bring to life prehistoric creatures, including a Tyrannosaurus rex and other dinosaurs.

Tickets will be available beginning at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 8, at the Five Flags Center box office and at FiveFlagsCenter.com and Ticketmaster.com. Prices start at $28 each, plus taxes and fees.

