Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
An interactive family show is coming early next year to Dubuque.
Dinosaur World Live will be performed Feb. 15 at Five Flags Theater, the venue announced Monday.
The show uses puppetry to bring to life prehistoric creatures, including a Tyrannosaurus rex and other dinosaurs.
Tickets will be available beginning at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 8, at the Five Flags Center box office and at FiveFlagsCenter.com and Ticketmaster.com. Prices start at $28 each, plus taxes and fees.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.