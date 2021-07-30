BENTON, Wis. — A Lafayette County man accused of stabbing another man during an altercation recently waived his preliminary hearing.
The next court hearing for Benjamin R. Everson, 33, of Benton, is scheduled for Sept. 20. He is charged in Lafayette County Circuit Court with first-degree recklessly endangering safety, substantial battery-intend bodily harm, bail jumping, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Court documents state that Miranda Muchow told authorities that Everson grabbed her by the neck and pushed her into a wall on May 25 as he was moving out his belongings from her residence in New Diggings.
A short time later, as Everson was sitting in his vehicle outside, he was approached by Emil L. Melssen, 33, of Platteville, who had just arrived. Documents state that Melssen reported that Everson stabbed him, after which Melssen punched Everson in the face twice.
Everson told authorities that Melssen punched him, which prompted him to stab Melssen in self-defense. He also said that Melssen had swung a bat or bar at him, striking his vehicle.
Authorities reported that Everson then backed up his vehicle into the one driven by Melssen before Everson fled the scene.
Melssen was taken by ambulance to Southwest Health in Platteville, where he received stitches for a puncture wound to the bicep and was released.
Melssen also has been charged in connection to the incident. He faces charges of substantial battery-intend bodily harm, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct, possession of amphetamine with intent to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia to manufacture methamphetamine and maintaining a drug-trafficking place.