When Kirsten Williams took her son Peter, 5, to the Miracle League playground and ball field, he didn’t want to stop running the bases or playing at the park.
Peter’s cerebral palsy limits his mobility, and he uses a walker or power wheelchair to get around. Williams said she usually has to carry Peter through equipment at other playgrounds.
However, ramps, no equipment barriers and smooth ground surfaces allowed Peter to access most things from his walker at the Miracle League playground, which officially opened last week at Veterans Memorial Park.
“He had so much fun. Even my 16-year-old (Tommy) was climbing around on everything,” she said. “... As a family, we can’t really go hiking at the Mines of Spain or anything like that, so this is going to provide a great recreational outlet.”
Kelly Heysinger, vice president of the Miracle League board, helped lead playground design plans. As a physical therapist at United Therapy Services, she said she spent a lot of time thinking about playground pieces that would be sensory, tactile and inclusive to children with special needs.
“They can have opportunities in movement they did not have the ability to do before, because the equipment was not available to them,” she said. “We wanted to give them every reason to stay and no reason to leave.”
The colorful playground equipment includes elements such as chair-like swings and zip line seats designed for easy transfer from a wheelchair. Many items are also at a lower level so children both in and out of wheelchairs have access.
Heysinger said an accessible gaga ball pit was added, as they are very popular in the area. She also incorporated learning opportunities into the playground design, such as a board with examples of words in sign language to allow communication for all.
The all-inclusive Miracle League playground also offers something unique to the Dubuque area, as the closest park is a three-hour drive to Ankeny, Iowa. Merle Santjer, president of the Miracle League board, said families from other states — including as far as Florida — have already taken advantage of the park.
Dubuque resident Mandy Reisner said she’s also heard from area families who have children with special needs who are excited to have one park built to meet the needs of each family member.
Reisner’s daughter Camdyn, 14, uses a walker or sticks to move around, making it hard for her to climb through typical playgrounds like her siblings. Now, Camdyn has been eagerly watching the inclusive playground go up, practically in her backyard.
“It’s going to be our go-to park,” Reisner said. “Our other kids are going to use it and love it, but Camdyn will be able to maneuver herself around.”
Christina Mihalakis, of Dubuque, brought her sons Sebastian, 5, and Damian, 2, to the park over the weekend. Both boys have autism, she said, and other Dubuque parks don’t always offer the same safety measures that allow free play.
“They were in heaven,” she said. “It was amazing, and everything was fenced in, so if they took off running, I’m still right behind them and don’t have to worry about them running into the middle of a parking lot.”
Santjer said the idea for the park began in 2014, though the initial vision only included a ball field. However, the need for an inclusive playground was added to the goal as more people expressed interest.
The Miracle League still hopes to put together a fall ball league, as well as potential games for disabled veterans or amputees. However, Santjer said COVID-19 has made it uncertain when games can officially be planned.
“These children are vulnerable already, but we would love to get something together if we can,” he said, noting that the City of Dubuque will be involved in setting league plans.
Ryan Trilk, of Dubuque, said his eyes lit up when he saw the ball field when he took his kids to the playground on Friday.
Trilk’s two sons — Franklin, 7, and Theodore, 5 — both have Fragile X syndrome, which can lead to some cognitive or speech delays. As a parent and a baseball fan, Trilk said he appreciates that a group of people designed a field specifically to include everyone in the sport.
At the park, Franklin, who has some mobility limitations, loved the seated swings that Trilk said he hasn’t seen at any other park. He also saw another family helping their child in a walker get around to all the different play elements.
“I could see the joy on their faces, which was the same joy that was on my face, of seeing their child be able to enjoy it as anyone else would,” he said.