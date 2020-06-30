Monster trucks will return to Dubuque in less than one month.

The Dubuque County Fairgrounds announced today that the Monster X Tour will make a stop on July 17. 

The main show starts at 7:30 p.m., and there is a "pit party" from 6 to 7 p.m. that can be attended for an additional cost. 

Advance tickets start at $20, with tickets for children ages 2 to 11 costing $15 each, plus fees. Children younger than 2 are admitted for free.

Tickets can be bought in advance at monsterxtour.com. For more information, visit that website or call 480-773-6822.

