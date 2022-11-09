Elections 2020
Dan Hennings cast his vote at Comiskey Park in Dubuque on Tuesday.

 JESSICA REILLY

A Democratic incumbent and Republican newcomer each secured spots on the Dubuque County Board of Supervisors in Tuesday’s election.

Republican challenger Wayne Kenniker led all candidates with 20,262 votes, while Supervisor Ann McDonough garnered 18,104 votes to secure the two available seats on the three-person board.

