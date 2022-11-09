A Democratic incumbent and Republican newcomer each secured spots on the Dubuque County Board of Supervisors in Tuesday’s election.
Republican challenger Wayne Kenniker led all candidates with 20,262 votes, while Supervisor Ann McDonough garnered 18,104 votes to secure the two available seats on the three-person board.
Democratic Supervisor Jay Wickham, running for reelection, finished third with 17,088 votes, while Republican Doran Bush received 14,216.
Republican Harley Pothoff holds the third seat on the county board, which was not up for election this fall.
Kenniker, a utility manager and the mayor of Sageville, said Tuesday night that he “couldn’t be happier” with the results of the election.
“To be the top vote-getter over two incumbents, I don’t think I could have asked for more,” he said. “I’m thrilled to be able to serve the citizens of Dubuque County.”
He said he was proud of the work he did to engage with voters during his campaign by attending a variety of meetings and speaking with constituents one on one.
“Regardless of what happens, I will stay connected with the people,” he said. “I’m one of the people, and I have no intentions of changing that.”
Kenniker said he has spent the past several years attending Board of Supervisors meetings regularly to familiarize himself with the board’s procedures and duties, which he believes has prepared him well to step into the role.
As he assumes the supervisor position, Kenniker will step away from his role as Sageville’s mayor. He said he plans to work with the city’s current mayor pro tempore, Kevin Schmitt, and expects Schmitt to assume mayoral duties for the remaining year of the term.
McDonough has served on the Board of Supervisors since 2019.
“I’m humbled by the support that Dubuque County citizens have shown me and the trust they continue to place in me,” she said Tuesday night.
McDonough said her campaign was focused on “building relationships throughout the county,” but she said she felt her work on the board over the past three years was more responsible for her victory.
“I’m looking forward to continuing to do the work that the citizens have listed as high priorities,” she said. “The makeup of the board will change, and so the duties and responsibilities of each of the supervisors, I would expect, will change as well. I look forward to developing a strategic plan with the new Board of Supervisors, so citizens can see how we prioritize the needs of the county. “
Wickham was appointed to the board in 2016 and reelected in 2016 and 2018.
“If it was the Olympics, I’d be taking home the bronze medal … but they don’t extend past the silver medal in politics,” he said Tuesday night.
He said he is proud of the work the Board of Supervisors accomplished during his time in office, including distributing American Rescue Plan Act funds to organizations and communities across the county, lowering the county property tax levy for residents and acquiring additional conservation areas.
Wickham, who works as regional director for Northeast Iowa Small Business Development Center at Northeast Iowa Community College, said he will continue to “be here and be present in Dubuque County” moving forward.
Bush is the owner and operator of KB Trucking LLC. While he said it “would have been nice” to be able to serve on the board, he was proud of his campaign and the issues he was able to bring forward as a candidate.
“We spoke up for the people, and everybody knew that I was against the lockdowns,” said Bush, who during his campaign criticized the Board of Supervisors for having implemented an indoor mask requirement during the COVID-19 pandemic. “I think that showed the representatives that they need to pay attention to what their constituents are saying and what their constituents want, because they do represent the people.”
