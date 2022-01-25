Rock Hall of Famers to perform this summer at Jackson County venue

A Rock & Roll Hall of Fame act will perform this summer at a rural Maquoketa concert venue.

The Zombies will perform at 8 p.m. July 2 at Codfish Hollow Barnstormers, the barn venue in Jackson County.

The second British band following the Beatles to score a No. 1 hit in America, The Zombies will visit Jackson County as part of their 2022 “Life Is A Merry-Go-Round” Tour.

The band is known for its 1960’s hit singles “She’s Not There” and “Tell Her No.”

Tickets start at $60 and will be available online at codfishhollowbarnstormers.com.

