DARLINGTON, Wis. — Authorities said a Lafayette County woman was arrested Sunday for operating while intoxicated for the third time.

Kathy L. Thuli, 57, of Darlington, was arrested at 4:11 p.m. Sunday on Lafayette County F west of Darlington, according to the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department.

A press release states that the arrest came after authorities responded to the area for a welfare check.

