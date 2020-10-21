MAQUOKETA, Iowa — Officials from local manufacturing sites expressed hope about moving forward from the COVID-19 pandemic during a virtual panel Tuesday.
Speakers from four businesses discussed how they have fared during the pandemic at an event hosted by the Maquoketa Area Chamber of Commerce.
Wes Merryman, president and CEO of Precision Metal Works, said the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago has continually projected a later time frame for sales to fully bounce back to pre-COVID levels. The company, which makes industrial and commercial washers, is down 10% in shipments currently.
“They’re showing that when we’ll return to normal has moved out to the fourth quarter of 2021 or the first quarter of 2022,” Merryman said. “That’s when things will be as close to normal as we’ll probably get them.”
Ron Schaefer, a salesman with Mazak Corp., said his company has been tracking COVID-19-related trends in other industries to see how manufacturers could be affected.
“It’s not like in 2008, when we had that horrible decline and recession where there were some things fundamentally wrong,” Schaefer said. “There’s nothing fundamentally wrong in our system, other than we have a pandemic that stopped us in our tracks.”
Mazak, which makes and sells machine tools, saw a “dip” in business, he said, especially in buyers from the aerospace and gas and oil industries.
The aerospace industry is still dealing with nationwide hesitation about airplane travel, and the number of North American oil rigs has declined significantly, he said.
Other industries Mazak works with have continued to thrive, however. Schaefer said the demand for recreational vehicles has been high as people have sought more outdoor activities.
John Pawlowski, general manager of Dynamic Tube, said he doesn’t feel COVID-19 necessarily changed the company’s business model, but short-term changes such as trying to space out workers have impacted the business.
“We’re just trying to get through it, and hopefully, we can get back to normal,” he said.
Josh Smith, plant manager at Husco International, said an eight-month operation pause due to COVID-19 contributed to a 23% sales reduction from 2019 to 2020. The company specializes in hydraulic and electro-hydraulic parts for off-highway and automotive vehicles.
At least a 16% sales increase may occur in the next year, however, Smith said. Housing starts are at the highest level since 2008, which means there is an increased need for construction equipment.
Smith also said he worries that differing opinions on COVID-19 and in political views might cause divisions, so Husco is focused on building up understanding and unity.
“The idea here is that we’re coming at it from a common pursuit,” Smith said. “Whether we realize it or not, we’re all focused on something, and whether we realize it or not, the next generation is watching.”