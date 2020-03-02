Dubuque Community Schools and Northeast Iowa Community College officials seek to pave the way for high school students to earn information technology credentials.
The two entities are partnering to launch an IT pathway program this fall, which will connect students with courses and career experiences so they can either earn a certificate or be one year away from earning an associate’s degree by the time they graduate from high school.
“We’ve just identified a need through working with the community that we need some IT professionals, and we know we have students who are interested in it,” said David Moeller, the district’s educational support leader for the career and technical education department.
Over the next four years, Dubuque schools and NICC officials will add several classes that high school students can take toward earning a data center technician or information security certificate or a networking administration and tech support associate’s degree.
Students who enter the program would take a mix of concurrent enrollment classes at their high school and upper-level coursework at NICC. They also would have opportunities for work experiences such as job shadowing and internships.
“It’s great because a lot of the courses in all three of those programs are very similar when you’re looking at the foundation work,” said Katie Gilbert, associate dean of high school partnerships at NICC.
Students would have the option to start taking classes at any point in high school. However, students who enter the program as freshmen and take enough courses can earn one of the certificates by the time they graduate. If they opt into the associate’s degree pathway, they would just need one year at NICC after high school to complete their program.
Officials also are looking at how courses in the program articulate into related programs at four-year partner colleges for students who want to study those fields further, Gilbert said.
Students would not be charged for the classes they take while they are in high school.
“Getting them into exciting careers in IT at very little cost to them was one of our main goals,” Gilbert said.
District and college officials developed the pathways in collaboration with area businesses and organizations to determine which certifications are particularly important for the local workforce, Moeller said.
That means the program potentially could help meet local workforce needs, he said. A key goal, though, is giving students the chance to explore possible careers while still in high school, which could help them determine what careers they want to pursue.
“This is one example of how we’re really trying to provide more engaging, fully encompassing experiences for the kids in high school,” Moeller said