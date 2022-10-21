September sentences and deferred judgments issued in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County. The date listed is the date of the offense.
- Rebecca M. Janzig, 38; possession of a controlled substance; March 20, 2021; deferred judgment, two years of probation and civil penalty.
- Josie N. Tracy, 20; possession of a controlled substance; May 27; deferred judgment, two years of probation and civil penalty.
- Jennifer L. Beyer, 49; possession of a controlled substance; Sept. 4; 60-day suspended jail sentence and $430 suspended fine.
- Khadijah C. Bradford, 38; child endangerment; Nov. 16, 2020; deferred judgment, two years of probation and civil penalty.
- Jessica L. Cole, 37; forgery; Dec. 14; five-year suspended prison sentence, five years of probation, $1,025 suspended fine and DNA requirement.
- Jaylynn E. Durrah, 18; third-degree criminal mischief and two counts of assault; June 18; deferred judgment, two years of probation and civil penalty.
- Troy S. Freiburger, 27; possession of a controlled substance-third or subsequent offense; Aug. 5; five-year suspended prison sentence, one year in a residential facility, five years of probation, $1,025 suspended fine and DNA requirement.
- Amanda J. Habel, 43; possession of a controlled substance-second offense; June 26; 180-day suspended jail sentence and $1,250 fine.
- Zade E. Haferbier, 24; possession of a controlled substance; Aug. 31; 30-day suspended jail sentence and $430 fine.
- Tamia M. Hewitt, 26; domestic assault; Aug. 14; 365-day jail sentence, with 363 days suspended, $430 fine and batterer program.
- Tyrone D. Jones, 42; possession of a controlled substance; Feb. 10; one-year prison sentence, DNA requirement and $430 suspended fine.
- Tyrone D. Jones, 42; possession of a controlled substance-third or subsequent offense; May 14; five-year prison sentence, $1,025 suspended fine and DNA requirement.
- Paul W. Knupp, 55; third-degree theft; May 22; deferred judgment, two years of probation and civil penalty.
- Timothy P. McCarthy, 48; third-degree burglary; April 2; five-year suspended prison sentence, $1,025 suspended fine and five years of probation.
- Timothy P. McCarthy, 48; third-degree burglary; Nov. 15; seven-day jail sentence and $855 fine.
- Billy J. McGonigle, 38; assault; July 1; 30-day suspended jail sentence.
- Levi A. Mentz, 31; domestic assault; April 26; 92-day jail sentence, with 90 days suspended, $430 fine and batterer program.
- Thomas L. Ostrander, 22; third-degree theft; May 7; two-year suspended prison sentence, $430 fine and two years of probation.
- Ricky C. Shannon, 66; assault; April 17, 2021; 365-day suspended jail sentence and $430 fine.
- Adam C. Spinoso, 29; possession of a controlled substance-second offense; July 27; two-year suspended prison sentence, two years of probation, $855 fine and 20 hours of community service.
- Michael R. Stowers, 69; possession of a controlled substance; May 26; 30-day suspended jail sentence.
- Scott R. Streets, 47; domestic assault; Dec. 27; five-year prison sentence, batterer program, $1,025 suspended fine and DNA requirement.
- Michael G. Tucker, 34; assault; Aug. 13; 260-day jail sentence, with 200 days suspended, two years of probation and $430 fine.
- Valentria F. Whitemon, 37; assault and trespass; Dec. 7; one-year suspended prison sentence, $430 fine and DNA requirement.
- Rovertis Williams Jr., 59; possession of a controlled substance; June 19; 365-day jail sentence, with 355 days suspended, two years of probation and $430 suspended fine.
- Angela K. Heinze, 40; assault; March 10; deferred judgment, one year of probation and civil penalty.
- Timothy P. McCarthy, 48; possession of a controlled substance; April 5; 365-day suspended jail sentence, $430 fine and two years of probation.
- Terrell D. Fuller, 36; assault; June 6; seven-day jail sentence.
- Zoie A. Brimmer, 20; three counts of assault on persons in certain occupations; Aug. 21; 365-day jail sentence and $430 fine.
- Rachel A. Callahan, 40; third-degree criminal mischief; June 14; deferred judgment, one year of probation and civil penalty.
- Gilbert J. Castillo, 38; sex offender registration violation; May 28; two-year suspended prison sentence and $855 suspended fine.
- Shawn D. Manning, 33; assault; Jan. 2; 30-day jail sentence.
- Taylor D. Miller, 31; possession of a controlled substance-third or subsequent offense; Feb. 24; five-years suspended prison sentence, one year in a residential facility, five years of probation and $1,025 suspended fine.
- Tyler M. Schmitt, 28; assault; Oct. 24, 2021; 365-day jail sentence, with 355 days suspended, $430 fine and batterer program.
- Scott M. Smith, 30; assault; July 30; 30-day suspended jail sentence.
- Chad E. Tanner, 41; third-degree theft; Aug. 16, 2020; two-year prison sentence, $855 suspended fine and DNA requirement.
- Brian M. Tracht Jr., 23; sex offender registration violation; July 21; 90-day jail sentence.
- Manda J. Brimeyer, 36; second-degree harassment and assault; Aug. 2; 395-day suspended prison sentence and $430 fine.
- Zoie A. Brimmer, 20; assault on persons in certain occupations; Aug. 22; 365-day jail sentence and $430 fine.
- Corlandis D. Chester, 35; domestic assault and eluding; July 24; 365-day jail sentence, with 335 days suspended, two-year suspended jail sentence, $430 fine, $855 suspended fine and batterer program.
- Corlandis D. Chester, 35; possession of a controlled substance; Sept. 8, 2021; 365-day jail sentence, with 335 days suspended, and $430 fine.
- Corlandis D. Chester, 35; domestic asssault and violation of a protective order; Feb. 20 and July 24; 365-day jail sentence, with 335 days suspended, $430 fine and batterer program.