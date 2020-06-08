Three local students were recognized as among the top FFA participants in the state recently during the 92nd Iowa FFA Leadership Conference.
Laina Marbach, of Beckman Catholic High School, was honored as a 2020 Stars Over Iowa finalist in agribusiness; Maria Schilling, also of Beckman, was a finalist for the award in agriscience; and Hunter Holdgrafer, of Easton Valley Community Schools, was a finalist in production.
The Stars Over Iowa awards recognize the top students among recipients of Iowa FFA Degrees, the highest rank that members can receive, according to Iowa FFA Association
Other local students were recognized for their achievements during the state conference, which was held virtually this month because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Local students honored included:
2020 Proficiency Award winners
Agricultural Mechanics Repair and Maintenance-Entrepreneurship
- — Austin Jaeger, Beckman Catholic FFA.
Agricultural Processing
- — Chad Bishop, West Delaware FFA.
Agricultural Sales-Entrepreneurship
- — Collin Knipper, Beckman Catholic FFA.
Agriscience Research-Animal Systems
- — Kaitlyn Goedken, Beckman Catholic FFA.
Agriscience Research–Integrated Systems
- — Sean Kluesner, Beckman Catholic FFA.
Agriscience Research–Plant Systems
- — Nicole Schilling, Beckman Catholic FFA.
Dairy Production-Placement
- — Amber Engelken, Maquoketa Valley FFA.
Environmental Science and Natural Resources Management
- — Kayla Bonert, Beckman Catholic FFA.
Organic Agriculture
- — Abigail Welter, Cascade FFA.
Outdoor Recreation
- — Katherine Grebner, Beckman Catholic FFA.
Small Animal Production and Care
- — Kristi Bries, Beckman Catholic FFA.
Specialty Crop Production
- — Abigail Welter, Cascade FFA.
Turfgrass Management
- — Brady Gehl, Cascade FFA.
Veterinary Science
- — Conner Becker, Maquoketa FFA.
2020 Iowa FFA Degree recipientsBeckman Catholic FFA:
- Megan Funke, Abby Klostermann, Laina Marbach, Maria Schilling and Elizabeth Wessel.
Cascade FFA:
- Nolan Frasher, Kyle Hunt, Jonah Manternach, Raymond Martin and Emily Trumm.
Easton Valley FFA:
- Maggie Anderson and Hunter Holdgrafer.
Edgewood-Colesburg FFA:
- Chezney Priem and Natalie Wessel.
MFL MarMac FFA:
- Kayleigh White.
Monticello FFA:
- Elisha John Beitz, DeLainy Fellinger, Adele Hogan, Ian Lorenzen, Rachel E. Nelson, Karli A. Recker and Brooklyn Stark.
Maquoketa FFA:
- Roy Gerlach and Will Lapke.
Maquoketa Valley FFA:
- Amber Engelken and Mason Kruse.
West Delaware FFA:
- Hailey Hellmann, Kinley Kolbet, Grant Schnieders and Chloe Thein.
Western Dubuque FFA:
- Ashley Auderer, Alex Brown, Ethan Hoefler, Emma Jecklin, Vada Klinkhammer, Amelia Klostermann and Micah Rolwes.
The West Delaware FFA also was among the state’s 2020 Public Relations Award recipients.
Scott Johnson, executive director of Iowa FFA Association, said the organization hopes to hold additional competitions this summer that normally would have been held at the annual event.