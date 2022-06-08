A Democratic challenger handily topped Dubuque County’s incumbent county attorney in Tuesday’s primary election.
Defense attorney Sam Wooden garnered 5,521 votes, or 79.5%, compared to C.J. May III’s 1,380, or 19.9%, to secure the Democratic nomination in the Nov. 8 election.
In the general election, Wooden will face attorney Scott Nelson, who ran unopposed for the Republican nomination and received 3,333 votes, as well as ousted Assistant County Attorney Richard Kirkendall, who is running unaffiliated with any party. Due to not being affiliated with either the Republican or Democratic parties, Kirkendall was not on ballots Tuesday.
Meanwhile, Deputy Dubuque County Treasurer Angela Steffens will serve as the Democratic candidate for the county treasurer seat in November.
Steffens received 4,023 votes, or 67.7%, to defeat Democratic opponent Laura McCarthy-Kohn, who garnered 1,915 votes, or 32.2%. In the general election, Steffens will face Republican Michael Clasen, who ran unopposed for his party’s nomination and received 3,316 votes.
A total of 11,260 votes were cast in the Dubuque County primary election, equating to a turnout of 15.9%
County attorney’s race
The winner of the county attorney’s race will succeed May, who was elected to the position in 2018 and has 33 years of legal experience.
Wooden said he was able to win Tuesday due to his efforts to reach out to the public, along with assistance he received from colleagues.
“I’m overwhelmed, and I’m shocked and humbled,” said Wooden, who has practiced law for 11 years, including seven in Dubuque. “I had some really strong women that came forward to help me, and I am very thankful to them.”
In the runup to the election, May’s leadership as county attorney was criticized by his opponents, who pointed to high turnover at the county attorney’s office. Former employees of the office also criticized May and cited him as a reason for their departure.
The Dubuque County Lodge of the Fraternal Order of Police issued a letter last week stating the overwhelmingly majority of its members had signed a vote of no confidence in May. The Dubuque County Assistant County Attorney’s Association also issued a vote of no confidence against May.
When reached by the Telegraph Herald on Tuesday night, May referred to a statement on his Facebook page, which expressed his gratitude for being able to serve the public.
“I’m proud of the clean campaign we ran and the great strides I’ve made toward holding staff accountable to Dubuque County taxpayers,” the statement said. “I will continue to serve the county’s best interests.”
Nelson did not return multiple calls and an email asking for comment on the election results.
County treasurer
Steffens said she is thankful for the support she has received and looks forward to continuing her campaign into the general election.
“I plan on working hard and showing the voters that I am capable of doing the job,” she said.
McCarthy-Kohn said she appreciated the experience of running for elected office and fully intends to do so again in the future.
“I just feel like it was a really good experience, and I have learned a lot,” she said. “I definitely will do this again.”
The candidates running for county treasurer are pursuing an office recently in flux.
Longtime Treasurer Eric Stierman retired at the end of last year, and the county Board of Supervisors appointed Randy Wedewer to serve through the November election. However, Wedewer resigned in February after he was arrested on a prostitution charge. Supervisors then appointed former County Auditor Denise Dolan to serve as treasurer until a new one is elected.
