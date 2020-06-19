A Dubuque Community Schools employee said Thursday that she resigned following complaints that a social media post she wrote was racially insensitive.
Jayne Winger’s post came to the attention of district officials late last week. However, she said she did not intend for the post to be interpreted as insensitive and that she felt she had been unfairly singled out for it.
Late last week, a screenshot of a comment that Winger made on a local media outlet’s Facebook page was shared dozens of times on social media. The comment read, “Get over it he is dead and buried.” A comment on the post indicated that Winger’s comment was related to the death of George Floyd.
The original post and its context could not be located by the Telegraph Herald.
Winger is listed on the school district’s website as a special programs paraprofessional at Lincoln Elementary School.
Earlier this week, the school district confirmed it was investigating an employee post that “in no way represents the values and beliefs of the Dubuque Community School District, nor does it meet the expectations we have for our employees.”
Amy Hawkins, the district’s chief human resources officer, said Thursday that she could not disclose the name of the person but confirmed that the person had since resigned
Reached by phone Thursday, Winger said her post was not intended to be taken as a racial remark but rather a comment on violence she has seen in some protests. She said far worse posts have been made on Facebook.
“I just hope whoever the stalkers are out there, that this made their day, that I had to give up my job that I worked long and hard at,” she said.