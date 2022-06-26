As Major League Baseball prepares to return to Dubuque County in August for a second game at the Field of Dreams, a broadcasting network also plans to again collaborate with a local sporting organization for individuals with disabilities.
Officials confirmed to the Telegraph Herald that FOX Sports will partner with Miracle League of Dubuque to host a game on the morning of Aug. 11 at the Miracle League complex in Veterans Memorial Park in Dubuque. That night, the Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds will face off at the Field of Dreams movie site in Dyersville, Iowa.
“Supporting all athletes’ ability to play sports — in this case, baseball — is central to our efforts in the community, and we want to continue that with the Miracle League of Dubuque,” said Mark Toyama, FOX Sports director of community partnerships.
Collaborations between FOX Sports and Miracle League of Dubuque began last summer, when the Dubuque organization held a dedication ceremony and game at the Miracle League field on Aug. 10. That event came two days before the MLB game at the Field of Dreams between the Chicago White Sox and New York Yankees.
For the dedication game, FOX Sports partnered with nonprofit Good Sports to donate nearly 800 pieces of specialized equipment. MLB donated custom White Sox and Yankees jerseys featuring each Miracle League player’s name and favorite number.
Merle Santjer, president of the local Miracle League board, said the donations were a boost to the families the field serves.
“We had children that could never play the game previously, so they never had a glove. They never had a batting helmet or a bat,” he said. “We were able to provide a lot of that for our participants.”
After MLB announced plans to return to the Field of Dreams this year, FOX Sports officials worked with Miracle League of Dubuque to plan another event, Toyama said.
He said FOX Sports again is working with MLB, which will provide custom Cubs and Reds jerseys for the game, and the network will sponsor local food trucks to provide food and beverages for attendees.
Last year, MLB players and FOX Sports crews did not attend the dedication at the Miracle League complex. While plans are not yet finalized, Toyama hopes to have FOX Sports on-air personalities, some of whom are former MLB players, participate in this year’s event.
“We would love to have our talent involved in helping the (Miracle League) athletes to play and hit and field,” he said.
He said FOX Sports intends to highlight the Miracle League game as part of its coverage of the Field of Dreams event.
Santjer said Miracle League officials hope to end the day with a screening of either the live MLB game or the original “Field of Dreams” movie.
“We’re going to see if we can put together a plan to have a large screen on the baseball field,” he said. “There’s a lot of details that need to be finalized, but we’re excited.”
