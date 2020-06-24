Police said one person was injured Monday in Dubuque after a vehicle ran a red light at a busy intersection.
Tessa S. Techentine, 28, of Dubuque, was taken by ambulance to UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital for treatment of suspected minor injuries, according to a police report.
The crash occurred at about 8:40 p.m. at the intersection of Dodge Street and Wacker Drive. The report states that Techentine was eastbound on Dodge when she ran a red light at the intersection and her vehicle struck one driven by Katie E. Loeffelholz, 22, of Dubuque, who had a green light to turn from Dodge onto Wacker Drive.
Techentine was cited with failure to respond to a steady red light and failure to provide proof of financial liability coverage.