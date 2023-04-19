An annual Dubuque event to promote Black-owned businesses will return this year even bigger than before with a boost in funding from the city.
Tri-Phoenix Group LLC will host its Black Business Tri-State Expo from Aug. 25 to 27, featuring individual business booths, business development workshops and speakers. The City of Dubuque Office of Equity and Human Rights announced this week that it awarded the first Dubuque Equitable Community Grant to the expo, providing $10,000 to support the event.
The first Black business expo was organized in the summer of 2021. Organizer Alanda Gregory and other residents sought to create an event that would have a positive impact on Black Dubuque residents following the killing of George Floyd by police in Minneapolis.
In prior years, the event was held for one day, but Gregory said this year’s expo will expand to three days to further promote both the development of Black-owned businesses and overall solidarity among residents.
“We want to give some encouragement to our Black businesses,” Gregory said. “This will be an event to bring together a community.”
The first night of this year’s expo will kick off with local music entertainment and an awards show highlighting area businesses. The following day will feature the expo itself, which will include booths and displays from Black-owned businesses, workshops and speakers.
Gregory said this year’s expo will aim to encourage the development of new businesses and provide access to local services that can help aspiring entrepreneurs.
“We want to see more businesses come out of this event,” Gregory said.
The expo will conclude with a Black excellence picnic on its final day, featuring local entertainment and inviting residents to bring food and drinks to promote solidarity in the community.
The expo is receiving funding assistance from the City of Dubuque via the Dubuque Equitable Community Grant. Gisella Aitken-Shadle, chief of equity and human rights for the city, said the Office of Equity and Human Rights wants to promote local projects that encourage equity and inclusivity.
“We want to support projects that move that needle forward,” she said.
Aitken-Shadle said she hopes to continue providing funding to the expo in the coming years, as well.
Gregory said she hopes the event will shed light on the contributions Black residents are making to the community, along with inspiring others to pursue their own dreams of starting a business for themselves.
“By doing this, we are showing that we are not just serving Black people,” Gregory said. “We are serving the community.”
