An annual Dubuque event to promote Black-owned businesses will return this year even bigger than before with a boost in funding from the city.

Tri-Phoenix Group LLC will host its Black Business Tri-State Expo from Aug. 25 to 27, featuring individual business booths, business development workshops and speakers. The City of Dubuque Office of Equity and Human Rights announced this week that it awarded the first Dubuque Equitable Community Grant to the expo, providing $10,000 to support the event.

