McCullough Creative announced:
Patrick McCullough was promoted to president.
Angie Ryan was hired as a human resources generalist.
Boyd Gaming announced that Carrie Hannan, Calcie Hanson and Abbie Steil were promoted to senior designer.
Heartland Financial USA announced that Elizabeth Hendrickson was hired as an identity access management manager.
Dupaco Community Credit Union announced:
Hannah Brehm was appointed member service specialist at the operations center in Dubuque.
Ann Chapman was appointed closing/post-closing representative at the Pennsylvania Avenue location in Dubuque.
Alyssa Cook joined Dupaco as a digital experience specialist at the operations center in Dubuque.
Laura Donner was appointed member service/lending consultant at the Saratoga Road location in Asbury.
BJ Duehr was appointed consumer lending underwriter II, remote, at the Hillcrest Road location in Dubuque.
Steph Engler was appointed member service specialist at the operations center in Dubuque.
Cassie Flaucher was appointed deposit operations representative at the operations center in Dubuque.
Liz Francomb was appointed consumer/mortgage lending consultant at the Oldenburg Lane location in Galena, Ill.
Sophie Heim was appointed mortgage servicing representative at the Pennsylvania Avenue location in Dubuque.
Marissa Kluesner was appointed member service specialist at the operations center in Dubuque.
Lexi Newman was appointed senior member solutions consultant, remote, at the Saratoga Road location in Asbury.
Justin Noel joined Dupaco as quality assurance specialist at the operations center in Dubuque.
Bryan Oldaker was appointed senior credit analyst at the Hillcrest Road location in Dubuque.
Tami Schepler was appointed VP, member service at the operations center in Dubuque.
Jeff Vaassen joined Dupaco as VP, business lending at the Hillcrest Road location in Dubuque.
Bailey Watkins joined Dupaco as software developer I at the operations center in Dubuque.
MidWestOne Bank announced that Wayne Breckon was promoted to first vice president and regional credit officer in Dubuque.
Mi-T-M Equipment Sales & Service announced that Jordan Langel was hired as general manager.
Hills & Dales recently named the following to governing boards for the 2021 term.
Hills & Dales Board of Directors:
President: Brian Kane, managing partner, Kane, Norby & Reddick, P.C.; Vice president: Jim Weber, president, Wepaco Management & Consulting; Secretary/Treasurer: Keith Bibelhausen, community volunteer; Past president: Tori Richter, first vice president and regional credit officer, MidWestOne Bank. Members at large: Dr. Tom Callahan, pediatrician, Medical Associates Clinic and Health Plans; Joyce Connors, community volunteer; Charlie Hartig, CEO, Hartig Drug; Jim Holz, client service manager, market lead–county and local government, private market, MSA Professional Services; Bradley Kemp, vice president, commercial banker II, Dubuque Bank & Trust; Al Krueger, community volunteer; Debra McGinnis, community volunteer; Tony Pfohl, vice president, The Fischer Companies; Mark Phalen, vice president, sales, The Friedman Group; Jill Reimer, retail and customer service team lead, McDermott Oil Co.
Jamie Barwick Hills & Dales Foundation Board of Directors:
President: Eric Foy, vice president, business development manager, Dubuque Bank & Trust; Vice president: Rob McDonald, president/CEO, A.Y. McDonald; Secretary/Treasurer: Keith Sindberg, business insurance specialist, TriCor Insurance and Financial Services. Members at large: Gary Dolphin, community volunteer; Mike Donohue, CEO, Northeast Iowa Area Agency on Aging; Tom Flogel, president, Mulgrew Oil Co.; Connie Hardie, community volunteer; Steve Hardie, community volunteer; Judy Lochner, parent advocate and community volunteer; John Markham, community volunteer; Kelly Myers, director of philanthropy, Sinsinawa Dominicans; Mike Ruden, director of architectural operations, IIW, P.C. Engineers. Architects. Surveyors; John Tallent, community volunteer; Chris Theisen, CEO, Theisen Supply; and Jim Weber, president, Wepaco Management & Consulting.