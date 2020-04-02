The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
- Dajah U. Green, 19, of 2093 Keyway Drive, No. 3, was arrested at about 5:55 a.m. Wednesday at Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on a warrant charging assault with injury. Court documents state that Green assaulted Alexis S. Scovel, 19, of 472 Loras Blvd., on March 26 in the 1800 block of Jackson Street.
- Prehm Properties, of 633 W. 16th St., reported $1,000 worth of criminal damage done to a residence at 575 W. Locust St. at about 8:30 p.m. Tuesday.
- Steven P. Boge, 62, of 2215 Aspen Drive, reported the theft of a skid loader worth $18,000 at about 2 p.m. Tuesday from Renaissance Court Apartments, 2365 University Ave.
- Ryan A. Peppmeier, 30, of 525 Napier St., reported $1,000 worth of criminal damage done to his residence between Oct. 1 and Tuesday.
- David W. Wren, 51, of 2352 Washington St., reported $1,000 worth of items taken between March 22 and Monday from a vehicle parked at 514 Angella St.
- Corey W. Stanton, 48, of 2534 Stafford St., reported the theft of a smartphone worth $1,300 at about 3:20 p.m. Sunday from a vehicle parked at his home.