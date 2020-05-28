BELLEVUE, Iowa – Joining other communities in the tri-state area, Bellevue officials have decided to close their pool for the summer.
On Wednesday, Bellevue City Council members voted 4-1 to not open its city pool this year, with Jayson Heiar casting the lone dissenting vote.
The decision came after City Administrator Abbey Skrivseth said the city would likely be unable to open the pool until July, along with expressing a number of other concerns. The process of filling the pool and hiring employees had been halted due to the uncertainty over the state allowing for pools to open.
Pools throughout the area are considering remaining closed this summer in order to ensure social distancing throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.
Earlier this month, Galena City Council voted to close its pool. Other cities, including Lancaster, Wis., have delayed their planned June opening dates.
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds has allowed for pools to open to only allow for lap swimming and swimming lessons, but has not given permission for open swim.
Skrivseth said it is unclear when the governor may allow for open swim this year, if at all. Even then, pool staff would need 14 days to prepare the facility before it could open.
Bellevue’s city pool typically hires 23 lifeguards every year and costs about $8,000 to prepare for opening.
Even if the pool was to open only for swimming lessons and lap swimming, Skrivseth said the small size of the pool would make it difficult to still maintain social distancing during lessons.
“How does a lifeguard properly take on nine children in a class and teach them to swim while socially distancing,” Skrivseth said. “It doesn’t seem realistic to us.”
Bellevue City Council member Tim Roth said the delay in opening and the required extra staff would create significant fiscal losses for the city if the pool was to open.
“We already lose money operating our pool,” Roth said. “The cost would just be far too high to open it for a short amount of time.”
However, Heiar argued that the pool needed to be open in order to provide local youth something to do during the summer.
“There is already practically nothing for them to do anyway,” Heiar said.
With the pool closed, Heiar added that he is concerned that children will instead opt for swimming in the Mississippi River, which Bellevue nestles.
“We don’t want them going and playing in the river,” he said. “I have safety concerns.”
Other council members commented that younger people have been found swimming in the river in previous years even when the pool was open.
Some city council members asked if the decision to close the pool could be delayed to June, but Roth said the longer the decision is delayed, the longer residents will be left uncertain if they should sign up for swimming lessons or purchase pool passes.
“We needed to make a decision,” he said. “We think this is the right one.”