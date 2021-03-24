Question: There is a historical marker along Military Road just outside of Dubuque. What’s the history behind that?
Answer: The Military Road historical marker marks the path plowed by Lyman Dillon, who was the first person hired by Iowa officials to outline the then-territory’s first major road.
The Tri-County Historical Society has an exhibit devoted to Dillon and his contributions to the road, said Nancy Dolphin, historical society secretary/treasurer. While the museum has been closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, officials plan to open it on Memorial Day.
Dillon began plowing the road outline in 1839, one year after Iowa earned its status as a U.S. territory, according to the historical society’s research. Dubuque brothers James and Lucius Langworthy, who are named on the historical marker, were contracted to pave the road.
Dolphin said that while many people at the time saw the need for the road to keep up with eastern Iowa’s rising population, some didn’t want to spend the money.
“The state wasn’t going to let somebody do it, but when they called it a ‘military road’ to take supplies and grain down it, the state said okay,” she said.
The original path stretched from Dubuque to Iowa City and allowed more people to travel through the area and to transport supplies more easily. The road at the time was near the path of present-day U.S. 151, just south of Dubuque.
Question: How do weather balloons map out our weather patterns?
Answer: Staff at the National Weather Service Quad Cities office in Davenport, Iowa, send up weather balloons twice a day to track weather patterns in the area, including near Dubuque.
Meteorologist Tom Philip said the balloons include a parachute and an instrument called a radiosonde, which transmits weather data every second.
“They not only give us a slice of the atmosphere above us, but what they measure is temperature, humidity and pressure,” Philip said.
Weather balloon data is put into computer models that inform the seven-day forecast and weather maps used by TV weathercasters.
The balloons typically float 18 to 21 miles before popping and disintegrating, Philip said. The parachute is then deployed to bring the radiosonde back to the ground. Philip said the weather service office doesn’t usually get the instruments back, and often they are found by farmers in fields during harvest season.
How far the balloons can travel depends on the wind, he said. Sometimes, balloons will pop after tracking weather conditions a few miles from the Davenport office, but some have gone as far as parts of lower Michigan.
“It’s an old-fashioned way of analyzing the weather, but it still works,” Philip said. “It’s the most common way to get the profile of the atmosphere.”