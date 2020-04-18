Winding down a long workday isn’t as simple as it used to be for Heidi Townsend.
Before she clocks out, the physician at Medical Associates Clinic changes out of everything, from her “head cap down to (her) shoes,” she said. Anything that might possibly be contaminated is left behind.
For doctors, nurses and other medical professionals in the era of COVID-19, it literally can be dangerous to bring work home with you.
“Most of us are very particular about what we wear to work and what we bring home from work,” Townsend said. “As soon as I get home, I take a shower just in case.”
Kristin Schwanz, a staff nurse at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, also heads straight to the shower at the end of the shift.
“And my husband is behind me wiping everything down with a Clorox wipe,” she said.
One doctor has even resorted to staying at a hotel, fearful of bringing the bug home to his family, Townsend said.
“Most people are just being really careful,” she said.
At a time when “non-essential” workers are being sent home or even laid off, the pandemic has thrust health care workers to the front lines.
“We are still here to care for them,” said Crystal Bechen, a nurse at Medical Associates’ Acute Care Clinic. “We can’t just stop caring for them because of everything that’s going on.”
UNPRECEDENTED
Sarah Ryan, UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital’s rehabilitation nurse manager, has seen many things over her 16-year career. But this virus is so much different from a seasonal influenza outbreak.
“This is the first time that I’ve ever experienced anything to this level of a global pandemic,” she said.
Patients experiencing symptoms of the novel strain of coronavirus, which are usually mild but sometimes deadly, are assessed and treated as best as health care workers are able. But things can change so fast, Ryan said.
“Patients can become critically ill very quickly,” she said. “That poses a risk for them to be able to get the appropriate care in a timely manner.”
Outbreaks aren’t new to Townsend. She worked as a doctor in the U.S. Navy and recalled being tasked with responding to an outbreak of chickenpox among Kurdish refugees.
But at least in that instance, there were established medical interventions she could pursue.
“With COVID, we don’t have these options,” Townsend said.
Because this is a novel strain of coronavirus, no one is immune, according to Townsend.
“COVID differs from influenza because it is a new, unknown disease as none of us are immune,” she said. “So far, COVID has been more infectious, more lethal and infects geographic areas more quickly.”
CONTINUUM OF CARE
If there’s one thing that is a bit of a relief to health care workers, it is that people seem to be taking the threat of COVID-19 seriously.
“Everybody’s afraid,” Schwanz said. “Everybody’s afraid of catching this. I think the community is doing a good job of only coming into the (emergency room) when absolutely necessary.”
Treatment options now mostly are focused on addressing symptoms, such as respiratory complications. Many patients experience a low blood-oxygen saturation, which can cause serious health issues like blood clots.
“The best we can do now is support them in any way, either giving them oxygen or putting them on ventilators,” Townsend said.
Ryan enters the process after COVID-19 patients have “gone through the severe portion of the illness.”
“Their body is going through so much while they’re going through the acute phase of COVID-19, they’ve become weak and deconditioned,” she said.
Jill Powers, an internal medicine physician at Grand River Medical Group in Dubuque, noted hospital census counts actually are declining during the pandemic.
“People are using the emergency room for emergencies,” she said. “I think people are listening and are reserving that for the people who need those services.”
Additionally, non-essential surgeries and procedures are not being performed.
CHALLENGES
Aside from the public health issues that threaten to overwhelm hospitals, this pandemic has been plagued by reports of shortages of necessary equipment, including ventilators and personal protective equipment.
The availability of personal protective equipment — such as masks, gloves and gowns — is so dire, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds last week issued an order to help preserve the materials. The move outlines when PPE items can be reused and who should be given access to the materials.
“That’s always been a worry,” Townsend said. “But so far, supplies have kept up with demand. We’ve had donations that have been very important (to help us) do that.”
Powers encouraged people with ongoing health concerns to be diligent, as those do not disappear just because of a pandemic. Telehealth has been embraced by the medical community, so most patients need not risk leaving their homes for a checkup.
If there is an emergency, don’t wait to seek help.
“(Some hospitals) are seeing a lot of things people are really waiting last-minute for, a lot of strokes and heart attacks that could have been intervened earlier,” Powers said. “That’s one of my biggest challenges is telling patients I’m available. We want to be there catching things earlier.”
Bechen, of Medical Associates, said the unknowns are the biggest challenge.
“Basically, just the uncertainty of everything and not knowing if we are going to get that surge (in cases),” she said.
But in times of crisis, heroes emerge.
“Every single employee here at Finley has been extremely brave and strong through all of this,” said Ryan. “We truly believe we are all in this together.”
And it’s nice to know that work is appreciated.
“We’ve appreciated the donations, the cards, and people have been writing kind words in chalk outside the building,” said Schwanz. “That is uplifting and puts a smile on our face.”