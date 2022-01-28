PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Property owners in the Platteville School District could experience a tax increase if officials opt to pursue several school construction projects.
The up-to-$51.8 million endeavor includes the remodeling of the district’s schools and exteriors, installation of additions and storm shelters, and reorientation of high school athletic fields.
District leaders said they hope to take advantage of continued historically low interest rates, a low district tax rate and the availability of federal funding that could offset a portion of the costs.
“I think we’re in a really good position right now, moving forward,” said Steve Keickhafer, of Madison-based Plunkett Raysich Architects, of the project’s timing.
The district has solicited the firm for design services and oversight of a possible bond measure that would appear before voters in November.
The current tax rate of $8.05 per $1,000 in assessed value is one of the lowest in the school district’s athletic conference. The figure also reflects the fourth consecutive year in which the tax rate has dropped.
The district submitted an application to the Federal Emergency Management Agency this week for $8.4 million in grants to cover storm shelter costs, and officials expect to know by June whether the district received the funds.
If the district borrowed $40 million to finance most remaining project costs, taxpayers could incur a 91-cent mill rate increase based on current estimates provided by Baird Financial, a Milwaukee financial planning firm that advises the school district.
An owner of a $100,000 property would see their school district property taxes increase from an annual payment of $805 to $896.
If the district borrowed $50 million, the mill rate would increase by an estimated $1.44 per $1,000. The owner of a $100,000 property would see a $144 increase on their annual school tax bill, for a total of $949.
But any plans will depend on the community’s appetite as assessed through an upcoming survey, said school district Superintendent Jim Boebel.
“Part of the process is creating a vision (and) refining that vision,” he said.
Proposed improvements to Platteville High School include a community workout facility and walking track, a 13,500-square-foot gymnasium, new auditorium entryways and kitchen and cold-storage renovations. To the north of the building, a new athletic field and track would be constructed.
Additional bathrooms and classrooms would be constructed at Platteville Middle School, while a new pickup and drop-off area would be added outside Westview Elementary School.
At Neal Wilkins Early Learning Center, the student cafeteria would be remodeled and a 7,400-square-foot gymnasium constructed.
Both the high school and early learning gymnasiums would double as storm and emergency shelters to be used by first responders and health care workers during disasters.
PRA facilitated a bond measure in 2015 for the Platteville School District, and voters overwhelmingly backed a $15 million borrowing request for improvements to all four district school buildings. Two other district referenda passed in previous years.
“Clearly, you have support in your community,” said Kevin Mullen, of Baird.
Historically, nearly 75% of school referenda for borrowing have passed in Wisconsin.
“I know we have a special community here,” School Board Member Irfan Ul-Haq said. “I’m not too much worried.”