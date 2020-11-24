PLATTEVILLE, Wis. -- Mound City Bank has donated a $7,500 check to the Platteville Community Fund’s COVID-19 Disaster Relief grant program, which helps nonprofit organizations, government agencies and schools continue to provide services during the coronavirus pandemic.
To date, the charitable endowment has received more than $50,000 and awarded 13 grants totaling $40,800 to nonprofit organizations, civic and government agencies and schools within the Platteville School District, according to a press release.
Some recipients include Platteville Main Street, $10,000; Southwest Health Center Foundation, $5,000; Platteville Library Foundation, $4,000; Platteville Area Senior Services Company, $1,350; and Rountree Gallery, $1,000.
Donations to the fund can be made through the Community Foundation of Southern Wisconsin at bit.ly/PVLReliefFund or by mailing a check made out to “CFSW-PCF COVID-19 Relief Fund” to Community Foundation of Southern Wisconsin, c/o PCF COVID-19 Relief Fund, P.O. Box 81, Platteville, Wis. 53818.
Online grant applications are available at cfsw.org/funds/platteville-community-fund.