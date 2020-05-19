PLATTEVILLE, Wis. -- Despite the Wisconsin Supreme Court’s ruling that effectively lifted all COVID-19-related restrictions on businesses, the City of Platteville will continue to review applications for a recently created emergency grant program for local businesses, according to City Manager Adam Ruechel.
Qualified entities are eligible for up to $1,500 for certain expenses if their owners are unable to locate other local, state or federal sources of support.
The funding, totaling $20,000, will be available until Dec. 31 or until the dollars are depleted. To qualify, businesses must employ 10 or fewer people, have a physical location within the city limits and have been open to the public on or prior to March 17. Business owners can use the Platteville-issued grant to pay for mortgage or rent payments, utility bills or software that would enable the move to online sales.