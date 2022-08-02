The City of Dubuque will host a opening reception this week for the 16th annual Art on the River temporary public art exhibit.
The reception, which is free and open to the public, will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5, on the patio of Grand River Center, 500 Bell St., according to a press release.
The release states that this year’s Art on the River theme is “Crossing Bridges” and that the 11 works selected “speak to physical and metaphorical bridges.”
Friday's reception will begin with a social hour from 5 to 5:30 p.m., featuring live music by local musician Brion Bowman. At 5:30 p.m., Mayor Brad Cavanagh will speak and local poet Aaliyah Herrion will offer a spoken word performance. City staff also will present awards to artists.
The evening will conclude with music, docent-led tours of the exhibit and 3-D art-making demonstrations by local artists along the Mississippi Riverwalk from 6 to 7 p.m.
The Dubuque Camera Club, Dubuque Urban Sketchers, and Plein Air Painters of Dubuque will document the event on paper, on canvas and in photos throughout the evening.
The Art on the River sculptures will be displayed through late July 2023 and will be available for purchase. More information is available at cityofdubuque.org/artontheriver.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.