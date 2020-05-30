Two local school districts recently were recognized for their support of music education and efforts to make sure students can access music.
Dubuque Community Schools and Platteville (Wis.) School District are among 754 districts honored as 2020 Best Communities for Music Education by the NAMM Foundation, the philanthropic arm of the National Association of Music Merchants.
Factors considered in the award include funding, participation, opportunity, facilities and “other factors that affect access to comprehensive music education,” according to the NAMM Foundation.