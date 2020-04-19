Ten cars dotted the parking lot of a popular picnic spot at Mines of Spain Recreation Area, but the only sign of humans hung suspended between two trees.
“This is actually the third time we’ve hammocked in this exact spot (this spring),” said Nathan Kimbrell, of Dubuque.
He and Shania Kelly, of Decorah, relaxed in a hammock Sunday — a bright, sunny, warm day that sent people flocking from coronavirus-prompted self-isolation at home to trails, fishing spots and picnic tables.
“We’re trying to get out,” Kimbrell said. “It was weird to start with because we knew everybody was probably going to come to these spots, so you’re like, ‘I’m going to stay away to see if Mines of Spain is going to be too crowded,’ but it’s been all right. It doesn’t seem like there’s too many people around.”
Kimbrell said getting out helps with general mental health “just to be outside after being cooped up.” Especially after a week of working from home and online school. Just to have time to be outside makes it seem like you forget about everything that’s going on. It keeps it fresh.”
More than 30 cars filled the parking lot adjacent to the Heritage Trail at Heritage Pond Sunday. Small groups of people ringed the pond and cast lines over the water.
“We’re trying to get out and social distance,” said Joe Wertz, of Dubuque, as he watched his 5-year-old son, Gus, cast his line and reel it back into his junior-sized fishing pole.
Wertz said his family has been taking walks, but Sunday marked the first fishing trip.
“It keeps you from getting stir crazy,” he said.
About 30 cars were parked Sunday around 11:30 a.m. at Swiss Valley Nature Center. Down the hill, Robert and Lauren Hoover, of Asbury, and their three kids, 9-year-old Eli, 4-year-old Isaac and 2-year-old Eden, were walking along a fast-moving stream.
“With the weather being nice, the best thing is just to be able to get something other than stare at the four walls of your house,” Robert Hoover said.
Lauren Hoover said hikers and others at the park seemed to be mindful of social- distancing requirements.
“Everybody is being polite enough,” she said.
Matt Jahn and his 3-year-old daughter, Ella, both of Peosta, strolled across the swinging bridge at Swiss Valley carrying fishing poles and tackle boxes.
“Bored at home? That’s definitely us,” Jahn said. “We’ve tried to get out. I’ve been turkey hunting the past few days, and we’ve been trout fishing.”
Bethany Bradford, of Lake Geneva, Wis., hiked at Swiss Valley with her children, 9-year-old Blake and 7-year-old Turner.
Bradford said she hadn’t seen any examples of inappropriate gathering.
“Anybody you meet on the trail has been very respectful,” she said.