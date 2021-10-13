Jake Eilders wants to be a voice of reason on the Dubuque Community School Board.
“I’m just a normal dad with a normal dad perspective, and I’d really like to see what we spend our money on and our taxes,” he said.
Eilders, an engineer at John Deere Dubuque Works with two children in the school district, is one of seven people running for three seats with four-year terms on the school board in the Nov. 2 election.
As a parent in the district, he said he wants to make sure the schools are as good as they can be and to be a voice for the impact the board’s decisions have on children and parents. He said he doesn’t feel that parents currently are well-represented in the board’s decisions, noting that parents don’t have an organized way to make their voices heard.
“As someone who has kids in the school district, … instead of leaving it, which is an option a lot of unhappy parents are exploring, I’m willing to make the Dubuque school district better to fulfill the needs of parents and students that are in it,” he said.
Eilders said he is particularly interested in examining district spending to make sure school leaders are getting the most out of the money they spend. He said the district should look at whether there are areas in which it can make improvements with a small amount of money or a shift in spending.
“Those are things that we should look at if possible,” he said. “I’m assuming that we do that now, but maybe not. If we can, I think we should.”
Eilders said district leaders sought to do the best they could with the information they had in responding to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now that they know more, however, he believes they should use data to make better decisions, such as allowing students to choose whether they want to wear masks.
“I think that the data shows that we don’t have an issue with transmission within our schools, and I think parents’ choice is very important of whether they would like their kid to wear a mask or not,” Eilders said.
Eilders said that, if elected, he would like to visit other schools to see what they have to offer and what their facility needs are.
He said that as an engineer, he has an ability to take complex problems, break them down into simple steps that are achievable and tackle them as a team. He believes that experience would serve him well on the school board.
“I’ve been all over the world, and there’s no place like the Midwest,” he said. “I settled here, and hopefully, my kids will settle here also and keep Iowa, Iowa.”