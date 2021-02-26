A pop-up resale fundraising event is underway in Dubuque.
Dubuque and Jackson Counties Habitat for Humanity is hosting the shop at 190 John F. Kennedy Road, the former Party City building, according to the organization’s website.
All proceeds will benefit Habitat for Humanity, a nonprofit organization that focuses on creating affordable housing opportunities.
The temporary shop opened this week for traditional shopping for three weeks, with hours from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.
Shoppers will be required to wear masks and practice physical distancing.
For more information, call Habitat for Humanity at 563-556-2195.