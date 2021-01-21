LANCASTER, Wis. — Lancaster Common Council members this week approved a proposal to allow hunting on city-owned property along Grant County K, an area known as The Lancaster Trail.
Council members voted, 6-1, to have City Attorney David Helmke draft an ordinance so it can be considered at their February meeting. Rose Oliveto cast the lone dissenting vote, though she did not provide an explanation.
In the past, hunting and trapping were allowed on the property by people OK’d by the mayor. The area is the site of the former city landfill.
But since hunting and trapping on the property was first approved by a former mayor, the use of the property has changed significantly.
It now features 6 miles of trails used by local residents for hiking and biking.
Under the proposal approved by the council, hunting with a gun only would be allowed during the nine-day, gun deer hunting season. The trail system would be closed to the public at that time.
Archery hunting for deer also would be allowed, though the trail would remain open for public use at that time.
The land would be leased to Lancaster police officer John Kruser, who would decide who could hunt on it. Kruser told the Park and Recreation Committee that he would not be interested in overseeing it if the hunters were determined based on a lottery system. Kruser said he only would want to work with people he knows would follow the guidelines established by the city.
The proposal only would allow licensed hunters who have passed the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources hunters safety course.