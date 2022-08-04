Growing up as a boy in the small European country of Luxembourg, Jean-Claude Hollerich knew from a young age that he wanted to be a priest.
“We were praying in church, and the Blessed Sacrament was exposed, and I felt very happy,” he told a group of about 20 area residents at Sacred Heart Church in Dubuque on Wednesday. “As I was leaving church, I told my sister I would be a priest, and that has stayed to this day.”
Hollerich is now the Catholic cardinal of his native country, and was touring Sacred Heart as part of a two-week pastoral visit to several communities in the Midwest with Luxembourg ties. His time in the tri-state area also includes stops in St. Donatus, Dyersville and Luxemburg, Iowa, today.
Sacred Heart was largely founded by Luxembourgers, and the church is home to a statue of the Virgin Mary known as “Our Lady of Luxembourg.” The statue, of which there are similar versions in many Luxembourg churches, stems from a national devotion to Mary that began in the 1600s.
“The first song I learned in kindergarten was a song in Luxembourgish to Our Lady,” Hollerich said. “Devotion to Our Lady has a great significance … for the character of the church in Luxembourg, and it’s beautiful to see the Luxembourgers who came to American brought along that devotion.”
Dubuque residents and sisters Elaine Sadewasser and Betty Speirs, who attended Hollerich’s visit on Wednesday, are descendants of the family that brought the statue to Sacred Heart.
“Our dad would have been front and center for this,” said Speirs. “(His Luxembourg heritage) was very important to him. We’re here today in his honor.”
Sadewasser recalled how their father and great aunt would talk in Luxembourgish and share stories about the statue.
“They would always say that she had protected Luxembourg,” she said.
Hollerich spoke with the attendees about his history in the church, which included years of study and service in Japan before being named an archbishop in 2001 and cardinal in 2019.
“The pope doesn’t tell people beforehand,” he said, noting that he was on vacation at the time that his appointment as cardinal was announced. When he began receiving congratulatory messages from family and friends, “I thought, ‘Somebody has given my birthday wrong.’”
He said he looked forward to meeting the residents of Dyersville, Luxemburg and St. Donatus today.
Cindy Bartels, of Dubuque, attended Hollerich’s visit to Sacred Heart. Her relatives on her mother’s side were from Luxembourg, and she has visited the nation many times.
“I just get goosebumps,” she said, watching as Hollerich posed for photos with attendees. “What a thrill to meet him and have him visit.”
