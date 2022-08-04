Growing up as a boy in the small European country of Luxembourg, Jean-Claude Hollerich knew from a young age that he wanted to be a priest.

“We were praying in church, and the Blessed Sacrament was exposed, and I felt very happy,” he told a group of about 20 area residents at Sacred Heart Church in Dubuque on Wednesday. “As I was leaving church, I told my sister I would be a priest, and that has stayed to this day.”

