Dubuque County’s registered voters soon will receive absentee ballot request forms for the June 2 primary election.
The forms will be mailed this week, county election officials announced Monday.
To request an absentee ballot, complete the request form, sign it and mail it back to the county election office. Requests must be received by May 22.
Because it is a primary election, respondents will need to pick a political party.
Ballots will be mailed starting on April 23.
“We are encouraging everyone, for the health and safety of our polling workers and the health and safety of all voters, please vote at home,” states the announcement.
The county also announced Monday that it is combing voting locations for the election “to protect our Election Day workers.” There will be nine voting locations throughout the county.
“Due to limited election officials and sites, lines will be possible at the polling sites,” a press release states.