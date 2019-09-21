Presented with two competing narratives by attorneys, jurors in Dubuque did not reach a verdict Friday in the trial of a man accused of killing his wife with a corn rake.
The jury was excused at about 4:30 p.m. Friday, the fifth day of the first-degree murder trial of Todd M. Mullis, of Earlville, Iowa. He is accused of killing Amy L. Mullis, 39, on Nov. 10, then trying to make it look like an accident. Prosecutors said he was enraged over her latest affair.
Jurors deliberated for about two and a half hours before being allowed to head home for the weekend. They are scheduled to resume their deliberations at 9 a.m. Monday, Sept. 23.
A long-planned killing?Throughout Friday, jurors were presented with one narrative by prosecutors and another one by the defense team.
The day started with the cross-examination of Todd Mullis, who had been questioned by his attorneys on Thursday afternoon.
Later, both sides delivered their closing arguments, in which they blamed different people for the killing.
Iowa Assistant Attorney General Maureen Hughes said that if Todd Mullis did not kill his wife, he would have heard someone else on his property or heard his wife struggling or screaming.
Both Todd Mullis and the couple’s son, Trysten, 14, testified that they were working in a hog barn on their farm on the morning of Nov. 10 while Amy Mullis went to retrieve a pet carrier from a shed. Todd estimated that the structures are about 150 feet apart.
Hughes said Todd Mullis had been considering killing his wife for years. She said he waited for Amy Mullis to undergo a medical procedure as a way of providing an excuse for why she would fall on a corn rake.
“Amy Mullis didn’t stand a chance,” Hughes said. “She was unarmed and unaware that she was about to be ambushed by the man that took a vow to love and honor her and defend her.”
The prosecutor also pointed to internet searches done on Todd Mullis’ iPad of phrases including “killing unfaithful women” and “what happened to cheating spouses in historic Aztec tribes.” Earlier in the day, he testified that he was not the one who searched those terms and said several other people had access to the device.
A killer still at large?
In his closing argument, defense attorney Gerald “Jake” Feuerhelm told jurors that Amy Mullis was killed, but not by her husband.
The defense attorney proposed that someone entered the shed the night before the killing because the door had been frozen open. He said that the next day, Amy Mullis came across that person, possibly scaring him or her and prompting that person to impale her with the corn rake.
Feuerhelm said the testimony of Trysten Mullis showed there was little time for Todd Mullis to sneak out of the hog barn, head to the shed and kill his wife.
During a deposition, Trysten had said his father was out of his sight for one minute, 40 seconds, but testifying Tuesday, the teen said that time estimate was inaccurate, though he did not provide a new time estimate.
But Hughes argued that the teen’s testimony was unreliable.
“He will not commit to a time because he does not know how long he was separated,” she told jurors.
She argued that it was impossible that someone other than Todd Mullis killed his wife, saying that such a person would have had to have known she was alone in another building and then impaled her with a corn rake without being noticed by him or his son.
“How would this person know that Amy was going to the shed?” asked Hughes. “Is there somebody waiting there, hoping that there is a murder weapon there?”
Hughes argued that Amy Mullis was scared of her husband and had shared with her friends concerns about her safety and her intentions to leave Todd.
Feuerhelm countered, characterizing Amy’s statements to friends as her trying to slander her husband as a justification for her engaging in another affair.
“Amy is justifying her actions,” Feuerhelm said. “She is making Todd the bad guy.”
What did he say?
A pair of audio recordings also took center stage on Friday.
While questioning Todd Mullis, Hughes brought up the 911 phone call that he made while driving his wife to the hospital. Trysten also was in the vehicle.
When he started performing CPR on Amy Mullis, as instructed by the emergency dispatcher, Todd Mullis stayed on his phone, which he pinched between his cheek and his shoulder.
Hughes played an audio clip until what sounded like distorted whispering could be heard.
She immediately paused it.
“Did you whisper ‘cheating whore’ right there?” she asked Mullis.
“No,” he responded.
Hughes then continued the recording until another section with distorted whispering.
Pausing it again, she asked, “Right there, did you say ‘go to hell, cheating whore?’”
“No,” Mullis said again.
During his closing argument, Feuerhelm said the audio clip captured Todd Mullis saying “so cold” while he was out of breath, not “cheating whore.”
Feuerhelm said Todd Mullis was referring to his wife’s body temperature dropping, and that Mullis’ words were hard to understand because he was in a panicked state.
Feuerhelm then criticized the prosecution’s assertion that Todd Mullis would say something so incriminating during a 911 call.
“You’re going to do that on a 911 call? That is a Hail Mary by the state here, folks,” Feuerhelm said.
Investigation questioned
Toward the end of his closing statement, Feuerhelm questioned the investigation conducted by law enforcement, arguing that too much effort was put into proving Todd Mullis’ guilt instead of pursuing other possible leads.
He pointed to fingernail clippings that were collected off of Amy Mullis’ body. Dr. Kelly Kruse, with the state medical examiner’s office, said scrapes and bruises were found on Amy’s body that could indicate defensive injuries.
If she defended herself, Feuerhelm argued, her fingernail clippings should have been tested for DNA evidence, which they were not.
Hughes pointed out that the investigation conducted by law enforcement lasted three months and involved 50 interviews.
“Most of this evidence on its own convicts the defendant,” Hughes said.