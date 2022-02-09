Dubuque City Council members are proposing a slight decrease in the property tax rate for next fiscal year, though not as large a drop as was recommended by the city manager.
And, due to an increase in the average assessed residential property value in the city, the average Dubuque homeowner still would see an increase on the city portion of property taxes. Commercial, industrial and multi-residential properties would see tax decreases.
Still, with the newly proposed rate, Dubuque would have the lowest property tax rate of the 11 largest cities in the state, according to city documents.
Council members recently voted to set a public hearing on Wednesday, Feb. 16, for the fiscal year 2023 proposed maximum total levy amount of $26,378,389, which equates to a maximum property tax rate of $9.78 per $1,000 of assessed value. The current rate is $9.89 per $1,000. The next fiscal year starts on July 1.
Once a maximum amount is approved, state law only allows council members to maintain or decrease that amount when setting the city’s fiscal year 2023 budget, which must be adopted by March 31.
City staff proposed and City Manager Mike Van Milligen had recommended a maximum levy amount that was the same as the current fiscal year, which, in turn, would have equated to a property tax rate of $9.71 per $1,000. The total assessed valuation in the city has climbed, so the city could receive the same amount of tax support with a lower tax rate.
The assessed value of the average home in Dubuque climbed by about 9%, from $146,467 to $156,503. That meant that even with the lower tax rate, the average homeowner still would have had a property tax increase of $22.74.
In a memo to City Council members, Van Milligen described his budget recommendation as “the most complex that I have submitted since I joined the City of Dubuque in 1993,” pointing to a range of factors, including COVID-19 impacts, federal infrastructure legislation and gambling revenue, as influences on the city’s plan for future spending.
Speaking with the Telegraph Herald, Van Milligen said the city aims to make investments in fiscal year 2023 to both address new challenges created by the pandemic and achieve City Council goals and priorities.
“We are asking for a slight increase in property taxes,” he said. “That is to meet the demands that we feel we have to achieve the City Council priorities and to provide the level of service that the residents expect.”
But council members voted, 5-1, to increase the maximum levy over the current year total, which, in turn, increased the maximum levy rate from the staff-proposed $9.71 to $9.78. The move increased the levy total by about $173,000. Council Member David Resnick voted against the motion.
Mayor Brad Cavanagh said the council is not guaranteed to land on that tax rate when the budget is finalized and approved but that members wanted more leeway in determining how much the city will spend in fiscal year 2023.
“We have our hands tied behind our back,” he said. “The fact that we need to set this levy every single year and then go and talk about what the budget should be makes the process backwards. Making the property tax rate higher than what was proposed gives us the leeway to add some improvement packages if we decide we need to.”
Council Member Danny Sprank stressed that moving the maximum tax rate above the city staff’s recommendation is not set in stone and that council members still could lower it.
“It gives us a little bit more wiggle room for budget discussions,” he said. “We may hear all the presentations from city departments and determine that we don’t need it.”
When reached by the TH, Jennifer Larson, director of finance and budget for the city, said she did not have calculations about how much a tax rate of $9.78 would increase the city portion of property taxes for the average homeowner.
Resnick expressed his opposition to the move, saying he had concerns that any added increase in the property tax rate could impact the community’s support for a proposal to overhaul Five Flags Center. Council members have indicated their intention to hold a referendum on that issue.
“That’s something to consider when we are going to do this budget number,” Resnick said. “I just know we will be going to the citizens again this year to ask for another voluntary rise in taxes.”