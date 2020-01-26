Schools
Dubuque Elementary Schools
Monday: Mozzarella breadsticks or sunbutter & jelly sandwich, steamed carrots and mandarin oranges.
Tuesday: Spaghetti with garlic breadstick or deli ham & cheese sandwich, steamed corn and cinnamon applesauce.
Wednesday: Chicken sandwich or sunbutter & jelly sandwich with string cheese, broccoli & cheese and pears.
Thursday: Cheeseburger on a bun or sunbutter & jelly sandwich, baked beans and grapes.
Friday: Chicken drumstick with roll or sunbutter & jelly sandwich with string cheese, mashed potatoes and baked cinnamon apples.
Dubuque Middle Schools
Monday: Popcorn chicken with roll or shredded barbecue pork sandwich, garden salad and peaches.
Tuesday: Chicken alfredo pasta with garlic breadstick or cheeseburger on a bun, baby carrots and fruit cocktail.
Wednesday: Nachos with queso or hot ham & cheese croissant sandwich, green beans and mandarin oranges.
Thursday: Stuffed crust pepperoni pizza or sloppy joe sandwich, sweet potato cross trax and pears.
Friday: Fish & cheese sub or chicken sandwich, baked beans and pineapple.
Dubuque High Schools
Monday: Walking taco with Spanish rice or chicken sandwich, broccoli and fruit mix.
Tuesday: Spaghetti with garlic breadstick or chicken bacon ranch wrap, steamed peas and mandarin oranges.
Wednesday: Chicken nuggets with roll or pork tenderloin sandwich, garden salad and pears.
Thursday: Chili with soft pretzel or all-beef hot dog on a bun, mixed vegetables and strawberries & blueberries.
Friday: Chicken fajita bowl or grilled ham & cheese sandwich, green beans and peaches.
East Dubuque High School
Monday: Cheese pizza or pizza burger on a bun, baby carrots and fruit mix.
Tuesday: Popcorn chicken bowl with roll or hot ham & cheese sandwich, mashed potatoes and applesauce.
Wednesday: Corn dog or chicken sandwich, baked beans and pears.
Thursday: Spaghetti with garlic breadstick or chicken sandwich, fresh greens and pineapple.
Friday: Barbecue rib sandwich or cheese quesadilla, potato wedges and peaches.
Wahlert High School
Monday: Walking taco or taco burger on a bun, Mexican rice and banana.
Tuesday: Mandarin orange chicken with bread, salad and applesauce.
Wednesday: Baked potato bar & toppings, steamed broccoli and mandarin oranges.
Thursday: Popcorn chicken with roll, corn and pineapple.
Friday: Macaroni & cheese bar with garlic toast, carrot fries and mixed fruit.
Western Dubuque High School
Monday: Chicken nuggets with roll, mashed potatoes and peaches.
Tuesday: Sloppy joe sandwich, mixed vegetables & cheese and Sidekick fruit slushie.
Wednesday: French toast sticks with sausage patty, hash brown and banana.
Thursday: Walking taco, cheesy Mexican rice and pineapple.
Friday: Pizza cruncher, baby carrots and strawberries.
Seniors
Alverno Apartments and Ecumenical Tower and Mobile Meals (both 543-7065)
Monday: Baked chicken breast, confetti rice and cookie.
Tuesday: Spaghetti casserole, green beans and fresh fruit.
Wednesday: Tuna salad sandwich with potato soup, beet salad and pineapple.
Thursday: Beef stew, green beans and pie.
Friday: Barbecue pork sandwich, coleslaw and hot sliced peaches.
Lifetime Center (556-3305)
Monday: Beef tips over noodles with roll, asparagus and fruit cocktail.
Tuesday: Chicken & potato casserole with bread, mixed vegetables and pears.
Wednesday: Swiss steak with tomatoes, mashed potatoes and peaches.
Thursday: Cherry ham, green beans and mandarin oranges.
Friday: Barbecue pork sandwich, baked beans and banana.
Windsor Park (582-5100)
Monday: Turkey & dressing with soup, dessert and drink.
Tuesday: Meatloaf, dessert and drink.
Wednesday: Breakfast ham, potatoes & eggs, dessert and drink.
Thursday: Bratwurst on a bun with kraut and potato, dessert and drink.
Friday: Tuna noodle casserole, dessert and drink.
Golden Meals (815-232-8896)
Monday: Hot dog on a bun, potato wedges and fresh fruit.
Tuesday: Chicken casserole, buttered carrots and pineapple.
Wednesday: Macaroni & cheese casserole, green beans and mixed fruit.
Thursday: Maple-glazed ham, parslied potatoes and fresh fruit.
Friday: Chili, cornbread and applesauce.