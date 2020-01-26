Schools

Dubuque Elementary Schools

Monday: Mozzarella breadsticks or sunbutter & jelly sandwich, steamed carrots and mandarin oranges.

Tuesday: Spaghetti with garlic breadstick or deli ham & cheese sandwich, steamed corn and cinnamon applesauce.

Wednesday: Chicken sandwich or sunbutter & jelly sandwich with string cheese, broccoli & cheese and pears.

Thursday: Cheeseburger on a bun or sunbutter & jelly sandwich, baked beans and grapes.

Friday: Chicken drumstick with roll or sunbutter & jelly sandwich with string cheese, mashed potatoes and baked cinnamon apples.

Dubuque Middle Schools

Monday: Popcorn chicken with roll or shredded barbecue pork sandwich, garden salad and peaches.

Tuesday: Chicken alfredo pasta with garlic breadstick or cheeseburger on a bun, baby carrots and fruit cocktail.

Wednesday: Nachos with queso or hot ham & cheese croissant sandwich, green beans and mandarin oranges.

Thursday: Stuffed crust pepperoni pizza or sloppy joe sandwich, sweet potato cross trax and pears.

Friday: Fish & cheese sub or chicken sandwich, baked beans and pineapple.

Dubuque High Schools

Monday: Walking taco with Spanish rice or chicken sandwich, broccoli and fruit mix.

Tuesday: Spaghetti with garlic breadstick or chicken bacon ranch wrap, steamed peas and mandarin oranges.

Wednesday: Chicken nuggets with roll or pork tenderloin sandwich, garden salad and pears.

Thursday: Chili with soft pretzel or all-beef hot dog on a bun, mixed vegetables and strawberries & blueberries.

Friday: Chicken fajita bowl or grilled ham & cheese sandwich, green beans and peaches.

East Dubuque High School

Monday: Cheese pizza or pizza burger on a bun, baby carrots and fruit mix.

Tuesday: Popcorn chicken bowl with roll or hot ham & cheese sandwich, mashed potatoes and applesauce.

Wednesday: Corn dog or chicken sandwich, baked beans and pears.

Thursday: Spaghetti with garlic breadstick or chicken sandwich, fresh greens and pineapple.

Friday: Barbecue rib sandwich or cheese quesadilla, potato wedges and peaches.

Wahlert High School

Monday: Walking taco or taco burger on a bun, Mexican rice and banana.

Tuesday: Mandarin orange chicken with bread, salad and applesauce.

Wednesday: Baked potato bar & toppings, steamed broccoli and mandarin oranges.

Thursday: Popcorn chicken with roll, corn and pineapple.

Friday: Macaroni & cheese bar with garlic toast, carrot fries and mixed fruit.

Western Dubuque High School

Monday: Chicken nuggets with roll, mashed potatoes and peaches.

Tuesday: Sloppy joe sandwich, mixed vegetables & cheese and Sidekick fruit slushie.

Wednesday: French toast sticks with sausage patty, hash brown and banana.

Thursday: Walking taco, cheesy Mexican rice and pineapple.

Friday: Pizza cruncher, baby carrots and strawberries.

Seniors

Alverno Apartments and Ecumenical Tower and Mobile Meals (both 543-7065)

Monday: Baked chicken breast, confetti rice and cookie.

Tuesday: Spaghetti casserole, green beans and fresh fruit.

Wednesday: Tuna salad sandwich with potato soup, beet salad and pineapple.

Thursday: Beef stew, green beans and pie.

Friday: Barbecue pork sandwich, coleslaw and hot sliced peaches.

Lifetime Center (556-3305)

Monday: Beef tips over noodles with roll, asparagus and fruit cocktail.

Tuesday: Chicken & potato casserole with bread, mixed vegetables and pears.

Wednesday: Swiss steak with tomatoes, mashed potatoes and peaches.

Thursday: Cherry ham, green beans and mandarin oranges.

Friday: Barbecue pork sandwich, baked beans and banana.

Windsor Park (582-5100)

Monday: Turkey & dressing with soup, dessert and drink.

Tuesday: Meatloaf, dessert and drink.

Wednesday: Breakfast ham, potatoes & eggs, dessert and drink.

Thursday: Bratwurst on a bun with kraut and potato, dessert and drink.

Friday: Tuna noodle casserole, dessert and drink.

Golden Meals (815-232-8896)

Monday: Hot dog on a bun, potato wedges and fresh fruit.

Tuesday: Chicken casserole, buttered carrots and pineapple.

Wednesday: Macaroni & cheese casserole, green beans and mixed fruit.

Thursday: Maple-glazed ham, parslied potatoes and fresh fruit.

Friday: Chili, cornbread and applesauce.