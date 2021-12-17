The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:

  • Rebecca K. Tracy, 49, of 1893 Garfield Ave., reported the theft of a smartphone worth $800 between 1:35 and 2:40 p.m. Tuesday from the 300 block of East 20th Street.
  • Riley Auto Sales, 4455 Dodge St., reported a forgery resulting in the loss of $10,000 at 10:18 a.m. Tuesday at the business.
  • Reen Construction, Goose Lake, Iowa, reported $3,000 worth of criminal damage around 7:50 a.m. Tuesday at an industrial site in the area of Jackson and East Eighth streets.

