Three men were arrested on riot charges Thursday night after police said they were part of a group that attacked a man in Dubuque.
Josiah M. Bogovich, 19, and Abdulrahem A. Sobuh, 24, both of 251 Kaufmann Ave.; and Scott W. Johnson, 27, of 253 Kaufmann Ave., each are charged in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County with participating in a riot. Bogovich also is charged with first-degree harassment.
Court documents state that the three men were among a group of six that entered Northside Liquor & Tobacco, 2013 Central Ave., at about 8:50 p.m. Thursday and encountered Jerome C. Williams, 29, of 2095 Central Ave., Apt. D.
Store surveillance video showed Williams “squaring up” with Bogovich and both trying to punch each other, then Williams exiting the store.
Documents state that city traffic cameras then captured Williams being assaulted by Bogovich. “Williams falls into the street, where Bogovich was over top of him, punching him multiple times,” documents state.
Another man, who was part of the group of six but not identified in court documents, also started punching Williams. Documents state that Sobuh kicked Williams multiple times while he was on the ground, and that Bogovich punched and kicked Williams.
“Johnson was near the altercation in the street for the entirety of the assault,” documents state. “During the altercation in the street, Williams was defenseless and outnumbered.”
Responding officers found Williams in his residence with a “completely swollen right eye, a swollen lip and bleeding from his lip,” but he refused medical treatment. He told police that “he had no idea who any of the other people were and don’t know why they attacked him.”
Police located Bogovich, Sobuh and Johnson. Johnson told police that Williams said “something to Bogovich about going outside while they were in the store and that is what started the fight.”