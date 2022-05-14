The possibility that a landmark U.S. Supreme Court abortion decision might be overturned prompted both abortion rights supporters and opponents to speak out this afternoon in Dubuque.
Abortion rights supporters gathered for a Bans Off Our Bodies rally, one of hundreds of events planned across the country after a leaked draft Supreme Court opinion suggested that the court would overturn Roe v. Wade, which legalized abortion nationwide in 1973.
"This is not something we should stand for," said Jess Felix, of Dyersville, Iowa, who organized the Dubuque protest.
As protesters gathered this afternoon in Dubuque, however, a group of abortion opponents rallied for a counterprotest, with participants saying the overturning of Roe v. Wade would represent a victory for their cause, though it would not mark the end of their efforts.
"We will finally see justice for the victims of abortion," said Colleen Pasnik, director of Mary's Inn Maternity Home in Dubuque, who attended the counterprotest.
'We will not go back'
About 50 people gathered outside the Dubuque County Courthouse for the Bans Off Our Bodies protest, holding signs with slogans such as "Women's rights are human rights" and "Abort the court."
Later, they marched while chanting, "We will not go back," their ranks swelling to about 75 by the time they reached Town Clock Plaza, where they heard from state lawmakers, a representative of Planned Parenthood and other speakers
Felix told those who gathered for the protest that she had an abortion -- a fact she had told few people before the day's rally -- and that it was the right choice for her.
The weight she carried since making that choice was one imposed on her by people who would seek to silence her, she said.
"I stand with all of you," Felix said. "Every person who has ever made this choice deserves to be seen heard and protected."
Iowa Sen. Pam Jochum, D-Dubuque, told the crowd that few, if any, women make the decision to get an abortion casually.
"I trust women to make the most intimate personal decisions without meddling by the government," she said.
Jochum said she was concerned that if the leaked Supreme Court opinion stands, it could threaten other rights "from birth control to marriage to who we love."
She argued that making abortion illegal would not end abortions and touted the need for education, contraceptives, accessible maternal health care and support systems for mothers and their babies.
Iowa Rep. Lindsay James, D-Dubuque, told attendees that Roe v. Wade has protected millions of women as they have pursued their futures, including women of color, women from low-income backgrounds and women who have been sexually assaulted.
"This will be the most massive rollback of human rights in modern history," she said. "… This moment shows us what marginalized and oppressed people have known for their entire lives -- that the fight for civil rights is ongoing."
'Light at the end of the tunnel'
As abortion rights supporters gathered in Town Clock Plaza, a group of abortion opponents walked past and took up their position nearby, bearing signs that read "Abortion kills children" and "Pray to end abortion."
Pasnik said a belief that life begins at conception prompted the counter-protesters to make their voices heard.
"We felt that our side also needed to be present," she said.
Pasnik said that if the case is overturned, it would be a victory, she said. Pasnik said she believes the Roe v. Wade took decisions about abortion out of the hands of the people.
If the court overturns Roe v. Wade entirely, the decision on whether to keep abortion legal would fall to the states.
"Now, it will come back to us, which is where it belongs," she said.
Reached ahead of this afternoon's rally, Augustine Payne, executive director of Dubuque County Right to Life, said he was excited when he learned the Supreme Court might overturn Roe v. Wade.
If the decisions on abortions return to the states, he said, his organization will seek protections for the unborn as well as solutions for mothers that are life-affirming.
"Our work will continue beyond the decision," Payne said.
Arthur Gilloon, a Dubuque attorney who also is vice president of the board at Dubuque County Right to Life, noted that the leaked Supreme Court draft has no effect unless it is finalized but that it does show the "true colors" of both abortion rights supporters and abortion opponents.
He said the mission of Dubuque County Right to Life would not change if Roe v. Wade is overturned.
"It just has renewed energy if Roe is overturned because then we can see some light at the end of the tunnel," Gilloon said.