The following notable action was taken by Dubuque City Council on Monday.
Five Flags Center
Action: Council members voted, 7-0, to receive and file a presentation by Five Flags Center staff detailing the facility's performance in the current fiscal year up to May 1. The fiscal year officially ends on June 30.
Background: Five Flags Center staff present their financial and attendance performance numbers to City Council each year. This year's presentation did not include May and June's performance numbers.
The report for the current year states that Five Flags Center held 244 events and drew 60,554 attendees up to May 1. Up to that point, the center recorded an income of $708,174 and expenses totaling $1,250,165, resulting in an operating deficit of $541,991.
What's next: Dubuque City Council members on July 11 will hold a work session to discuss the future of Five Flags Center. Council members recently voted not to hold a public vote asking residents to approve the city borrowing up to $92 million to build a new Five Flags Center. During the work session, council members will discuss other potential options to improve the facility.
Humane Society contract
Action: Council members voted, 7-0, to approve a four-year contract with Dubuque Regional Humane Society for contracted services related to animal control.
Background: The city has contracted with the humane society since 2015. Through the agreement, the nonprofit handles a variety of animal control services for the city, including operating as the city animal shelter. The city previously has enacted two-year contracts with the organization, but the new agreement, which starts on June 30, will last four years.
What's next: For the first year of the new contract, the city will pay the humane society $150,000. Subsequent payments will increase based on the percentage change in the consumer price index.
Contracted Service Agreements
Action: Council members voted, 7-0, to approve contracted services agreements with eight nonprofit organizations, with the exception, a 6-0 on the vote for Greater Dubuque Development Corp. Katy Wethal abstained.
Background: The city will grant the organizations funding totaling $2.5 million for the fiscal year that starts July 1. The city creates the agreements for organizations provide services considered necessary for the community. The organizations that received funding are Travel Dubuque, Dubuque Area Labor Management Council, Dubuque Main Street, Fountain of Youth, Dubuque Dream Center, Greater Dubuque Development Corp., Inclusive Dubuque and Project HOPE.
What’s next: Throughout the year, the groups will be required to provide updates and data to the city to track the progress of projects and initiatives. In addition to the agreements approved Monday, the council is expected to consider an agreement to provide funds to the Dubuque Winter Farmers Market at a future meeting. An agreement to provide funds to Prosperity Eastern Iowa next fiscal year does not need council approval.
