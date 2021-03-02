Dubuque County public health officials will focus again this week on vaccinating against COVID-19 residents aged 65 or older — a group that has expressed fraying patience with the process.
The county is currently working through Phase 1B of priority groups to be vaccinated against the disease, as directed by the Iowa Department of Public Health. The biggest group under that umbrella is the 65-and-older residents. According to health officials, more than 17,000 people in that age group live in the county.
County Health Department Director Patrice Lambert said Monday that 1,600 people in that group have already received both doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine. Another 5,800 have received their first dose.
In addition, responding to complaints from county elected officials and members of this target demographic, the Dubuque County COVID-19 Incident Management Team has opened a vaccine hotline for 65-and-older residents who do not have a regular healthcare provider — 563-587-4950. In its first week, Lambert said that hotline drew 1,000 callers.
“It has been a big success,” she told the Dubuque County Board of Supervisors on Monday. “We do a list, and when we find an opening we call those individuals. Hopefully we will be getting some of the people from that list in for appointments starting this week.”
Lambert said the county is set to receive 2,340 doses of vaccine this week, which have been reserved for second doses for those due and the 65-and-older group. Later Monday, the Iowa Department of Public Health announced Dubuque County also would receive a share of 25,600 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine the state will receive this week.
Supervisor Ann McDonough expressed some alarm regarding the hotline that there were 1,000 county residents in that age group who do not have a regular healthcare provider. But, it turns out most of the callers did.
“Of the 1,000, a lot of them do have a provider, they are just calling saying they want the vaccine,” said Stacey Killian, administrator of the Visiting Nurse Association. “We pass that information along to their provider as well. We’ve gotten quite a few of them in there and vaccinated already.”
McDonough, though, relayed the messages of frustration she has received.
“They can’t call their health care providers because we’ve told them not to,” she said. “But they need an update, because they’re not hearing from their providers.”
Lambert said she knew that many area providers are calling their 65-and-older patients, because she hears from both sides of those calls. But, both McDonough and Supervisor Harley Pothoff said their parents in that age group have not been contacted by their providers.
“Anyone I know who is over the age of 70, it is because they have hunted them down themselves through the retail pharmacies,” McDonough said.
In particular, McDonough said she hears from 65-and-older folks who are dismayed to hear that some younger people have received the vaccine due to their occupation. In the first tier of Phase 1B, first responders, PK-12 school staff and childcare workers were included alongside those 65 and older.
Dubuque County providers finished the first doses for those groups last week, according to Lambert. That means they are ready to move into the second tier, including frontline essential workers in manufacturing, agriculture and food processing.
“They don’t want us to move into the workforce arena at all,” McDonough said. “The inclusion of GDDC and the chamber starting another round of reaching employers is upsetting a lot of seniors who are waiting.”
Lambert expressed frustration, as well.
“We all wish we were receiving and could administer more of the vaccine,” she said.
Lambert said the incident management team’s hands are tied by direction from the IDPH, as well as by the size of allocations from the federal government. But, she said the team will continue moving through the 65-and-older population who want the vaccine as well.
“We are going to be moving into Tier 2 very soon, but we will always have people 65 and older as we move through these tiers,” Lambert said.
The incident management team is still compiling lists of qualifying employees in the Tier 2 group, but said that so far they believe the number to be around 20,000. Lambert said the team is still working on who all will qualify.
“Some of the examples might be migrant farm workers who live in congregate settings, where social distancing is difficult or impossible to maintain,” she said. “We’ll also look at the manufacturing workers whose work stations are within six feet of another worker and where there’s no alternative solution.”
Lambert also announced Monday that Crescent Community Health Center in Dubuque had received its first batch of vaccine through a federal program to allocate doses directly through federally qualified community health centers. That first shipment was just 90 doses, but it provides a start to another avenue for doses to get to the area.