Officials for a Dubuque-headquartered manufacturing company reported that they felt the impact of slowing consumer demand during the fourth quarter of the recently completed fiscal year.

Flexsteel Industries reported net sales of $124.5 million for the quarter ending June 30. That marks an 8.6% decrease from the $136.2 million in sales during the fourth quarter of the 2021 fiscal year. However, net sales for all of fiscal year 2022 increased by 13.6% to $544 million, compared to $478.9 million during the prior fiscal year.

