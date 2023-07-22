PEOSTA, Iowa — Court documents reveal more details about the incident that prompted multiple law enforcement agencies to respond to an area mobile home park Thursday.

Travis L. Dauber, 35, of Lost Canyon Mobile Home Park, 14931 Lost Canyon Road, was arrested at 12:49 p.m. Thursday on charges of intimidation with a dangerous weapon, possession of a firearm by a felon, child endangerment, first-degree harassment, domestic assault with injury and possession of marijuana.

