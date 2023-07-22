PEOSTA, Iowa — Court documents reveal more details about the incident that prompted multiple law enforcement agencies to respond to an area mobile home park Thursday.
Travis L. Dauber, 35, of Lost Canyon Mobile Home Park, 14931 Lost Canyon Road, was arrested at 12:49 p.m. Thursday on charges of intimidation with a dangerous weapon, possession of a firearm by a felon, child endangerment, first-degree harassment, domestic assault with injury and possession of marijuana.
Court documents state that law enforcement from several agencies received a report of a domestic disturbance involving a firearm at about 11 a.m. Thursday at Lot 4 of Lost Canyon Mobile Home Park, which is located outside of Peosta.
Authorities who arrived on scene saw an individual, later identified as Dauber, running into the wooded area by the mobile home park “with a black case and a long gun,” documents state. Authorities then set up a perimeter and searched the area.
Dauber was later located at the end of Lost Canyon Road and arrested. Documents state that K9s were used to search for the firearm but did not succeed in locating it.
Documents state that Jessica Thomas, 40, told authorities that she and Dauber were domestic parents and had a 9-year-old child together. The family lives at Lost Canyon Mobile Home Park.
Thomas told authorities Dauber had been “pouring milk on her and flicking cigarettes at her” Thursday morning, as well as the six days prior.
She also reported that Dauber on Wednesday “struck her with a toolbox causing lacerations, bear hugged her to the point of causing bruising on her arms, and thrown her to the ground multiple times causing her entire body to be sore,” documents state.
Thomas reported Dauber told her multiple times that “he was going to kill her” during verbal arguments, documents state.
On Thursday, Thomas reported that she and Dauber were arguing when Dauber “grabbed what she knows as a ‘black Mossberg rifle with a pistol grip,’” documents state.
“Thomas observed Dauber chamber a round and intentionally fire it through the window of the bedroom,” documents state.
Documents state that Thomas then grabbed her child, who was in the living room when Dauber fired the gun, and left to a neighboring trailer.
Authorities searched Dauber and Thomas’ residence after the incident after receiving consent to do so from Thomas. A waxy substance that field tested positive for marijuana was found, court documents state.
Documents state that Dauber was previously convicted on a felony possession of a controlled substance charge in Jo Daviess County (Ill.) in 2009, which prohibited him from possessing firearms.