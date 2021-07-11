Tricia Serres has joined Statera Health as a physical therapist.
•
Carrie Byrne has joined Exceptional Dentistry as a registered dental hygienist.
•
Diamond Jo Casino announced:
Teri Bisdorf has been promoted to executive casino host.
Taylor Webber has been promoted to casino host.
•
Heartland Financial USA, operating under the brand HTLF, announced:
Beth Rowe has been promoted to regional marketing officer.
Ali Fullerton was hired as a loan doc imaging specialist.
Andrew Wheaton was hired as a lead business systems administrator.
Jess Rolwes was hired as a senior marketing professional.
Amy Hail was hired as a deposit quality clerk.
Chris Cole was hired as a senior web/front-end developer.
Arijan Ramadani was hired as an IT service desk analyst.