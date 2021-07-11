Tricia Serres has joined Statera Health as a physical therapist.

Carrie Byrne has joined Exceptional Dentistry as a registered dental hygienist.

Diamond Jo Casino announced:

Teri Bisdorf has been promoted to executive casino host.

Taylor Webber has been promoted to casino host.

Heartland Financial USA, operating under the brand HTLF, announced:

Beth Rowe has been promoted to regional marketing officer.

Ali Fullerton was hired as a loan doc imaging specialist.

Andrew Wheaton was hired as a lead business systems administrator.

Jess Rolwes was hired as a senior marketing professional.

Amy Hail was hired as a deposit quality clerk.

Chris Cole was hired as a senior web/front-end developer.

Arijan Ramadani was hired as an IT service desk analyst.

Telegraph Herald

Tags

Recommended for you