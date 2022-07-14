For the past few weeks, Anna English’s daily drive to her job at Chick-fil-A in Dubuque has been lengthened somewhat due to street construction along her route.
By her estimate, the drive has extended from seven to 10 minutes. It’s an inconvenient delay, but English said she still believes her commute in Dubuque is nothing compared to other cities.
“People have a lot longer drives in other cities,” she said. “When compared to that, it’s not bad at all.”
English isn’t the only Dubuque worker with a short commute. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, the average commute time for people living in the Dubuque metropolitan area was 16.4 minutes in 2020, far shorter than the national average commute time of 26.9 minutes.
According to media company Stacker, the Dubuque metropolitan area has the third-best commute time in the country. That short drive means less time spent on the road each day and fewer dollars spent paying for gas.
Rick Dickinson, president and CEO of Greater Dubuque Development Corp., said efficient travel in Dubuque also plays a role in attracting new employees and businesses.
“The busiest roadway we have is (U.S.) 20 from Peosta to Dubuque, and that is more of a rush minute than a rush hour,” he said. “On the scale of things, it’s a walk in the park.”
The 2020 data from the Census Bureau states that 25% of working Dubuque metropolitan area residents had an average commute of less than 10 minutes, while another 25% had a 10-to-14-minute commute.
The data also shows that despite the population of Dubuque increasing by 3.5% from 2010 to 2020, the average commute time decreased by 0.1 minutes during that period.
Many people working in Dubuque live outside of the metropolitan area, however, and not all Dubuque workers are thrilled with the daily traffic conditions during their commute.
Maddie Steger drives about an hour each way from her home in Manchester to get to her job at Cottingham & Butler in Dubuque. For her, the traffic in Dubuque is not ideal.
“I don’t like driving in Dubuque,” Steger said. “It’s usually really busy.”
However, local officials are working to continue improving traffic flow throughout the city.
Dubuque City Council members last month approved a professional consultant services contract with Parsons Transportation Group Inc. to design and implement the city’s new Smart Traffic Routing with Efficient and Effective Traffic System, also known as STREETS.
Chandra Ravada, transportation director for East Central Intergovernmental Association, which is working with the city on the project, said the STREETS project aims to use traffic data, the city’s street cameras, speed tracking devices and sensors placed throughout the city to create a new traffic management and control system.
The system will allow the city to actively assess current traffic demands on major roadways and manage and reroute traffic in real time to improve overall efficiency on city roads.
“It’s a dynamic system that will react to current traffic needs and map out the ideal routes,” Ravada said. “Once it is running, the general public will always be informed, so they can choose the better route.”
He said this will be the first smart traffic management system in the country designed for an entire city and that the work is being conducted in partnership with both the state and federal government.
Overall, the project will cost about $3.7 million and will be funded with a $1 million grant from the Federal Highway Administration, $1.2 million in funding from the state, $900,000 from the Dubuque Metropolitan Area Transportation Study Transportation Improvement Program and about $576,000 from the city.
Ravada said work on the project will begin July 27 and is scheduled to be completed in early 2024. He said much of that time will be spent working with the hired consultant to develop traffic models and create the base system. The base system is expected to be completed and operating by February 2023.
Additionally, Ravada said 25 notice boards will be placed throughout the city to provide drivers with real-time updates from the system as they travel throughout the city.
When it is operating, Ravada said, the program should only improve the commute time for all people driving in Dubuque, along with providing the city traffic data to plan out future infrastructure improvements.
“This will bring the city to the next generation,” he said. “It will help us see where the bottlenecks are so we can improve those things in the future as well.”
The STREETS program currently is designed to manage 33 of the city’s 115 intersections, most of which will be located on Dubuque’s West End. However, Ravada said a future $1.9 million project is also in the works to expand the program to manage downtown traffic, as well.
