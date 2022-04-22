06062019-CodfishHollowBarnstormers19-kz

Ani DiFranco performs at Codfish Hollow Barnstormers in Maquoketa, Iowa, on Thursday, June 6, 2019.

 KATINA ZENTZ

MAQUOKETA, Iowa — A popular singer-songwriter will perform two concerts this summer in Jackson County.

Ani DiFranco will take the stage for shows on both Tuesday, Aug. 9, and Wednesday, Aug. 10, at Codfish Hollow Barnstormers in rural Maquoketa, the venue announced this morning.

"Last time she was here, we told her she should stay longer next time," stated Codfish Hollow Barnstormers in a press release. "She said, 'OK.'"

General admission tickets will go on sale on Friday, April 29, at codfishhollowbarnstormers.com.

DiFranco, a New York state native, has notched four No. 1 hits and nine Top 10 singles on Billboard's Independent Albums chart. 

Tags

Recommended for you