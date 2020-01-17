MINERAL POINT, Wis. — A 42-pound block of the golden cheese is older than the traditional college freshman and worth enough to pay for a year of that student’s tuition at many a public university in Wisconsin.
A Mineral Point cheesemaker will release on Memorial Day weekend, for the second time ever, a 20-year cheddar that will retail for a suggested $209 per pound.
“It’s very smooth,” said Tony Hook, co-owner of Hook’s Cheese Company. “It’s almost milky — it’s so rich.”
Although the cheese will not be released until May 23, retailers already are taking pre-orders for the 500 pounds of the creamy, slightly crunchy cheddar that are available. It is expected to sell out within one week.
Founded in 1976 by Tony and his wife Julie Hook, Hook’s Cheese Company has garnered a reputation for crafting award-winning cheeses.
They routinely create aged cheddars, selling the majority by the time they have cured for five years. The blocks are stacked in cold storage at 38 degrees where the temperature and humidity can be monitored carefully.
“I sample it at least once per year to make sure it’s developing the way I want,” Hook said.
As a batch ages, it loses its acidic bite and mellows. With the texture of salt, flavorless calcium lactate crystals form, similar to those found in an aged Parmigiano.
No two aged cheddars are identical, Hook said.
“Even though we use the same recipe, each day is a little different make, from different milk,” he said.
Depending on the cheddar’s sales performance, Hook might allocate a portion of a 10- or 15-year batch for further aging. The last time Hook undertook a 20-year cheese venture was 2015.
Half of the proceeds from this year’s 20-year cheddar — Hook estimates about $40,000 — will be donated to the University of Wisconsin System’s Dairy Innovation Hub — a joint initiative among UW-Platteville, UW-Madison and UW-River Falls that will research new opportunities for the state’s dairy industry.
UW-Platteville was allocated about $1.9 million annually in state funding to finance equipment replacement, faculty recruitment and staff and research in the subjects of human health, nutrition, land stewardship and water resources.
University officials could not be reached to provide comment for this story.
Larry’s Market in Brown Deer and Fromagination in Madison are accepting advanced orders before the cheddar’s release, as is Hook for pickup at his Mineral Point factory, 320 Commerce St., or at the Dane County Farmers’ Market.
Hook also sold some to distributors and expects regional grocery stores, including Hy-Vee, Metcalfe’s Market and Whole Foods, to carry it.
In Dubuque, Hy-Vee on Dodge Street intends to sell about 10 pounds, according to deli manager Sue Jansen.
She has not finalized a retail price.
“I’ve really got to put a pencil to this one,” Jansen said.
Store administrators at Hy-Vee on Locust Street said they are unsure whether they will offer the product, and staff at the Northwest Arterial location said they will not.
Hook does not have immediate plans to age another 20-year cheddar.
Although he might retire by the time the next batch cures, “eventually, it will happen,” he said.