to pre-order 20-year cheddar

Customers can place orders for the Hook’s Cheese Company 20-year cheddar by calling the factory at 608-987-3259. Orders can be picked up in Mineral Point May 22 or May 23 at the Dane County Farmer’s Market.

To order from Fromagination in Madison, call 608-255-2430.

Larry’s Market is accepting orders on the company’s website, www.larrysmarket.com.