Two southwest Wisconsin businesses were finalists in an economic development contest.
Foundation Fitness & Nutrition, located in Darlington, and The Sweet Tooth, located in Prairie du Chien, will receive $1,500 each in the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp.’s Downtown Pitch Contest, according to a press release.
The release states that existing businesses or would-be entrepreneurs from Wisconsin’s 35 Main Street and 77 Connect Community program districts were invited to submit ideas to the contest. Applications consisted of written responses and a five-minute video explaining their idea.
Regional judging panels selected three finalists from each of four geographic regions of the state.
Foundation Fitness & Nutrition has experienced rapid growth, delivering locally-sourced meals to multiple southwestern Wisconsin communities. The business seeks to establish a dedicated kitchen and storefront and add a refrigerated truck to continue to expand capacity.
The Sweet Tooth owners hope to expand the candy shop into a larger storefront within Prairie du Chien’s downtown.
A Waukesha business, Chef Pam’s Kitchen, placed first in the competition and will receive $10,000.