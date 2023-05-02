An event today will honor local historic preservation projects.
The City of Dubuque’s Historic Preservation Commission will host the annual Ken Kringle Historic Preservation Awards at an event scheduled to start at 6 p.m. today at Voices Studios, 1585 Central Ave., a press release states.
The Ken Kringle Historic Preservation Awards honor the best rehabilitation projects in the city of Dubuque.
Award recipients are:
Recommended for you
699 Iowa St., for the restoration and reuse of the historic German Methodist Episcopal Church, which now is owned by Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Dubuque
1759-1677 Iowa St., for the conversion of dilapidated apartments into individually owned row houses. The Jackson Park Row Houses were developed by Tom Kelzer and Gary Carner, of GT Development LLC.
895 Washington St., for the Kretschmer Lofts project, which reused and rehabilitated a plumbing manufacturing building into 48 apartments. The project was developed by Kretschmer LLC, with Conlon Construction Co. taking the lead.
510 W. 11th St., for the restoration and maintenance of the historic Adolph and Emma Luesch House by Juan Nieto and Gina Kramer.
1724-38 Central Ave., for the restoration of a mixed-use commercial structure with eight apartments and two commercial spaces. The Ferdinand A. Nesler Block was developed by Allison and Chris Richard of Carich Properties LLC.
1585 Central Ave., for the rehabilitation of the space that now is Voices Studios and the adjoining warehouse, as well as the mural installations along the street. Voices Studios was rehabilitated by Sam Mulgrew and Gene Tully of Voices Productions LLC.
The event is free for the public to attend, though attendees are required to RSVP at tinyurl.com/4swjbupy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.