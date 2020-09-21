Federal regulations have created barriers for numerous Dubuque residents seeking utility and rent payment assistance during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Dubuque city officials.
Of the 534 Dubuque residents that have applied to the city for emergency utility and rent payment assistance through the CARES Act, only 12 have been approved for assistance.
Alexis Steger, Dubuque’s housing director, said there are many people who need this assistance but have been prevented from receiving it because of federal regulations tied to the money allocated for the program.
“There’s more people out there that need assistance that we aren’t able to help,” Steger said. “There are barriers when you use federal money. They make it so we can’t help everyone that needs it.”
With the passage of the CARES Act in March, the city was allocated $647,000 to cover the costs of assisting residents through the COVID-19 pandemic. Of those funds, $104,575 was allocated to be used for providing utility and rent payment assistance.
With the funding came several federal stipulations that applicants needed to meet in order to qualify, including experiencing a 50% income loss and no longer being able to pay rent or utilities as a direct result of the pandemic. Steger said those requirements barred from receiving assistance the people who likely needed it the most.
Of the 534 that submitted a pre-application for utility and rent assistance, 241 qualified to receive full applications. Of those, 12 have been approved, 54 have been denied, 17 are pending and 158 have not turned in their full applications.
Steger said some people were denied because they already were unable to make rent or utility payments prior to the arrival of the pandemic.
Others were denied because their income loss didn’t meet the 50% loss threshold established by federal regulations. Steger said 14 applicants experienced a significant decrease in income but were still denied assistance.
“For most people, going from working 40 to 32 hours per week is a significant pay cut, but those people still didn’t meet that requirement,” Steger said.
The city housing department also found many people had not submitted applications due to language barriers or because they were simply overwhelmed by the complexity of the application process.
Steger said these issues are a common occurrence with federally funded assistance programs.
“That is the federal government every time,” Steger said. “Because of these regulations, it’s more difficult to use these funds compared to it coming from a foundation.”
Steger said city staff are working to qualify more people for utility and rental assistance who previously were denied or didn’t complete their application.
The Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque issued the city a $20,000 grant to help residents pay off unpaid rent and utility bills incurred prior to the pandemic, which in turn will allow them to receive the assistance for future bills.
City staff have also been sent out to work with non-English speaking communities to help them finish applications.
Kelly Larson, director of human rights for the city, said the focus now is to qualify applicants who previously were denied assistance because of federal regulations.
“A lot of the applicants need that assistance,” Larson said. “The focus has been on helping those people.”